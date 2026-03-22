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Photos: Highlights of Kurt Elling & the Future of Jazz Orchestra at Birdland

The Grammy-winning vocalist appeared 3/18 to 3/21 with the Future of Jazz Orchestra

By: Mar. 22, 2026

Grammy-winning vocalist Kurt Elling returned to Birdland, playing two shows a night from Wednesday March 18 to Saturday March 21, 2026. He performed with the Future of Jazz Orchestra, a Jazz at Lincoln Center-curated big band featuring emerging improvisers. Elling is the winner of three Prix du Jazz Vocal (France), two German Echo Awards, two Dutch Edison Awards, and two GRAMMY wins (with 15 GRAMMY nominations). He's one of contemporary jazz’s most prolific, celebrated voices. BroadwayWorld's Rob Lester called him an "admirably adventurous" singer "with an enormously wide range of material." Elling’s originality is intertwined with his devotion to the masters that came before him, and he regularly writes lyrics to classic melodies and improvisations by iconic artists, such as John Coltrane, Keith Jarrett, Pat Metheny, Wayne Shorter, and Jaco Pastorius.

Find more upcoming shows on Birdland's website.

Learn more about the artist on his website at www.kurtelling.com

See photos of Kurt Elling and the Future of Jazz Orchestra below snapped by photographer Conor Weiss. They were taken at the 7 pm show on March 18, 2026, the opening performance of Elling's inspiring three-night run.

Photos: Highlights of Kurt Elling & the Future of Jazz Orchestra at Birdland Image
Kurt Elling. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights of Kurt Elling & the Future of Jazz Orchestra at Birdland Image
Kurt Elling. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights of Kurt Elling & the Future of Jazz Orchestra at Birdland Image
Kurt Elling. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights of Kurt Elling & the Future of Jazz Orchestra at Birdland Image
Kurt Elling. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights of Kurt Elling & the Future of Jazz Orchestra at Birdland Image
Kurt Elling. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights of Kurt Elling & the Future of Jazz Orchestra at Birdland Image
Kurt Elling. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights of Kurt Elling & the Future of Jazz Orchestra at Birdland Image
Kurt Elling. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights of Kurt Elling & the Future of Jazz Orchestra at Birdland Image
Kurt Elling. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights of Kurt Elling & the Future of Jazz Orchestra at Birdland Image
Kurt Elling. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights of Kurt Elling & the Future of Jazz Orchestra at Birdland Image
Kurt Elling. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights of Kurt Elling & the Future of Jazz Orchestra at Birdland Image
Kurt Elling. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights of Kurt Elling & the Future of Jazz Orchestra at Birdland Image
Kurt Elling. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights of Kurt Elling & the Future of Jazz Orchestra at Birdland Image
Kurt Elling. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights of Kurt Elling & the Future of Jazz Orchestra at Birdland Image
Kurt Elling. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights of Kurt Elling & the Future of Jazz Orchestra at Birdland Image
Kurt Elling. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights of Kurt Elling & the Future of Jazz Orchestra at Birdland Image
Kurt Elling. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights of Kurt Elling & the Future of Jazz Orchestra at Birdland Image
Kurt Elling. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights of Kurt Elling & the Future of Jazz Orchestra at Birdland Image
Kurt Elling. Photo credit: Conor Weiss




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