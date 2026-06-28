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Photos: Gabrielle Stravelli And Billy Stritch in BOSSA & BEYOND At Birdland

The performance took place on Monday, June 22.

By:

Birdland Jazz Club hosted Gabrielle Stravelli & Billy Stritch: Bossa & Beyond on Monday, June 22. This concert paired legendary singer and pianist Billy Stritch with acclaimed jazz vocalist Gabrielle Stravelli for an evening celebrating the beauty, sophistication, and emotional depth of Brazilian and Latin American music. Check out the photos!

In Bossa & Beyond, Stritch and Stravelli took a deep dive into the Brazilian and South American songbooks, sharing bossa novas, boleros, and fresh interpretations of timeless jazz standards. The program featured music by iconic Brazilian composers including Antonio Carlos Jobim and Milton Nascimento, alongside works by lesser-known masters such as Pixinguinha and Hermeto Pascoal — all brought to life with extraordinary artistry, improvisation, and heart.

Over more than fifteen years of performing together, Stritch and Stravelli have cultivated a profound musical connection rooted in a shared reverence for melody, lyric, and storytelling. While both artists are widely celebrated for their interpretations of jazz and the American Songbook, Bossa & Beyond highlights their mutual passion for the lush harmonies, rich rhythms, and expressive melodies of Brazilian music. Joining the two on stage were Pat O'Leary on bass, Mark McLean on drums, and Gideon Tazelaar on reeds.

Gabrielle Stravelli is an internationally acclaimed vocalist praised for her swinging style, emotional depth, and inventive interpretations of jazz standards and contemporary material alike.

Billy Stritch is one of the leading singer-pianists in jazz and cabaret, renowned for his sophisticated musicianship, vocal artistry, and longtime collaborations with many of the genre’s greatest performers.

Photo Credit:  Kevin Alvey

Photos: Gabrielle Stravelli And Billy Stritch in BOSSA & BEYOND At Birdland Image


Billy Stritch, Gabrielle Stravelli

Photos: Gabrielle Stravelli And Billy Stritch in BOSSA & BEYOND At Birdland Image


Mark McLean, Billy Stritch, Gabrielle Stravelli, Pat O'Leary, Gideon Tazelaar

Photos: Gabrielle Stravelli And Billy Stritch in BOSSA & BEYOND At Birdland Image


Billy Stritch, Gabrielle Stravelli

Photos: Gabrielle Stravelli And Billy Stritch in BOSSA & BEYOND At Birdland Image


Billy Stritch

Photos: Gabrielle Stravelli And Billy Stritch in BOSSA & BEYOND At Birdland Image


Billy Stritch, Gabrielle Stravelli, Jim Caruso

Photos: Gabrielle Stravelli And Billy Stritch in BOSSA & BEYOND At Birdland Image


Gabrielle Stravelli

Photos: Gabrielle Stravelli And Billy Stritch in BOSSA & BEYOND At Birdland Image


Billy Stritch, Gabrielle Stravelli

Photos: Gabrielle Stravelli And Billy Stritch in BOSSA & BEYOND At Birdland Image


Gabrielle Stravelli

Photos: Gabrielle Stravelli And Billy Stritch in BOSSA & BEYOND At Birdland Image


Gabrielle Stravelli

Photos: Gabrielle Stravelli And Billy Stritch in BOSSA & BEYOND At Birdland Image


Mark McLean

Photos: Gabrielle Stravelli And Billy Stritch in BOSSA & BEYOND At Birdland Image


Billy Stritch

Photos: Gabrielle Stravelli And Billy Stritch in BOSSA & BEYOND At Birdland Image


Gabrielle Stravelli

Photos: Gabrielle Stravelli And Billy Stritch in BOSSA & BEYOND At Birdland Image


Gabrielle Stravelli

Photos: Gabrielle Stravelli And Billy Stritch in BOSSA & BEYOND At Birdland Image


Gabrielle Stravelli

Photos: Gabrielle Stravelli And Billy Stritch in BOSSA & BEYOND At Birdland Image


Gideon Tazelaar

Photos: Gabrielle Stravelli And Billy Stritch in BOSSA & BEYOND At Birdland Image


Billy Stritch, Gabrielle Stravelli, Pat O'Leary, Gideon Tazelaar

Photos: Gabrielle Stravelli And Billy Stritch in BOSSA & BEYOND At Birdland Image


Gideon Tazelaar

Photos: Gabrielle Stravelli And Billy Stritch in BOSSA & BEYOND At Birdland Image


Billy Stritch

Photos: Gabrielle Stravelli And Billy Stritch in BOSSA & BEYOND At Birdland Image


Gabrielle Stravelli

Photos: Gabrielle Stravelli And Billy Stritch in BOSSA & BEYOND At Birdland Image


Billy Stritch

Photos: Gabrielle Stravelli And Billy Stritch in BOSSA & BEYOND At Birdland Image


Gideon Tazelaar

Photos: Gabrielle Stravelli And Billy Stritch in BOSSA & BEYOND At Birdland Image


Gabrielle Stravelli

Photos: Gabrielle Stravelli And Billy Stritch in BOSSA & BEYOND At Birdland Image


Gabrielle Stravelli

Photos: Gabrielle Stravelli And Billy Stritch in BOSSA & BEYOND At Birdland Image


Mark McLean

Photos: Gabrielle Stravelli And Billy Stritch in BOSSA & BEYOND At Birdland Image


Gabrielle Stravelli

Photos: Gabrielle Stravelli And Billy Stritch in BOSSA & BEYOND At Birdland Image


Gideon Tazelaar

Photos: Gabrielle Stravelli And Billy Stritch in BOSSA & BEYOND At Birdland Image


Gabrielle Stravelli, Billy Stritch, Rondi Charleston, Karen Akers

Photos: Gabrielle Stravelli And Billy Stritch in BOSSA & BEYOND At Birdland Image


Billy Stritch

Photos: Gabrielle Stravelli And Billy Stritch in BOSSA & BEYOND At Birdland Image


Gabrielle Stravelli

Photos: Gabrielle Stravelli And Billy Stritch in BOSSA & BEYOND At Birdland Image


Billy Stritch, Gabrielle Stravelli

Photos: Gabrielle Stravelli And Billy Stritch in BOSSA & BEYOND At Birdland Image


Gabrielle Stravelli

Photos: Gabrielle Stravelli And Billy Stritch in BOSSA & BEYOND At Birdland Image


Gabrielle Stravelli

Photos: Gabrielle Stravelli And Billy Stritch in BOSSA & BEYOND At Birdland Image


Mark McLean

Photos: Gabrielle Stravelli And Billy Stritch in BOSSA & BEYOND At Birdland Image


Billy Stritch

Photos: Gabrielle Stravelli And Billy Stritch in BOSSA & BEYOND At Birdland Image


Gabrielle Stravelli

Photos: Gabrielle Stravelli And Billy Stritch in BOSSA & BEYOND At Birdland Image


Gabrielle Stravelli

Photos: Gabrielle Stravelli And Billy Stritch in BOSSA & BEYOND At Birdland Image


Gabrielle Stravelli

Photos: Gabrielle Stravelli And Billy Stritch in BOSSA & BEYOND At Birdland Image


Gideon Tazelaar

Photos: Gabrielle Stravelli And Billy Stritch in BOSSA & BEYOND At Birdland Image


Billy Stritch, Gabrielle Stravelli, Pat O'Leary, Gideon Tazelaar

Photos: Gabrielle Stravelli And Billy Stritch in BOSSA & BEYOND At Birdland Image


Gideon Tazelaar

Photos: Gabrielle Stravelli And Billy Stritch in BOSSA & BEYOND At Birdland Image


Billy Stritch

Photos: Gabrielle Stravelli And Billy Stritch in BOSSA & BEYOND At Birdland Image


Gabrielle Stravelli

Photos: Gabrielle Stravelli And Billy Stritch in BOSSA & BEYOND At Birdland Image


Billy Stritch

Photos: Gabrielle Stravelli And Billy Stritch in BOSSA & BEYOND At Birdland Image


Gideon Tazelaar

Photos: Gabrielle Stravelli And Billy Stritch in BOSSA & BEYOND At Birdland Image


Gabrielle Stravelli

Photos: Gabrielle Stravelli And Billy Stritch in BOSSA & BEYOND At Birdland Image


Gabrielle Stravelli

Photos: Gabrielle Stravelli And Billy Stritch in BOSSA & BEYOND At Birdland Image


Mark McLean

Photos: Gabrielle Stravelli And Billy Stritch in BOSSA & BEYOND At Birdland Image


Gideon Tazelaar

Photos: Gabrielle Stravelli And Billy Stritch in BOSSA & BEYOND At Birdland Image


Gabrielle Stravelli

Photos: Gabrielle Stravelli And Billy Stritch in BOSSA & BEYOND At Birdland Image


Billy Stritch, Gabrielle Stravelli

Photos: Gabrielle Stravelli And Billy Stritch in BOSSA & BEYOND At Birdland Image


Billy Stritch, Gabrielle Stravelli, Jim Caruso

Photos: Gabrielle Stravelli And Billy Stritch in BOSSA & BEYOND At Birdland Image


Mark McLean, Billy Stritch, Gabrielle Stravelli, Pat O'Leary, Gideon Tazelaar

Photos: Gabrielle Stravelli And Billy Stritch in BOSSA & BEYOND At Birdland Image


Gabrielle Stravelli, Billy Stritch, Rondi Charleston, Karen Akers

Photos: Gabrielle Stravelli And Billy Stritch in BOSSA & BEYOND At Birdland Image


Billy Stritch, Gabrielle Stravelli

Photos: Gabrielle Stravelli And Billy Stritch in BOSSA & BEYOND At Birdland Image


Billy Stritch, Gabrielle Stravelli





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