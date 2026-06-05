Photos: Spotlight Kidz open 2026 NYC summer series with KIDZ CABARET "Anything Goes"

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Spotlight Kidz launched their 2026 summer season with the Spotlight KIDZ CABARET "Anything Goes" theme held recently at Don't Tell Mama. Check out photos below!

Featuring a cast of performers ranging in age from 6–17, the cabaret celebrated individuality, creativity, and fearless performance through a wide variety of musical selections and heartfelt moments on stage. True to its “Anything Goes” theme, the show encouraged young artists to step outside the box, embrace their unique voices, and bring their personalities to life under the spotlight.

Director/Producer of the Spotlight KIDZ CABARET's is Sandy Kost-Sterner and she has filled this summer with themed shows for youth and teens. Music Director was Jason Wetzel while Barbara Kost-Lonergan and Cassidy Conroy were assistants for this production.

The afternoon began with sisters Anna Kramer and Caroline Kramer of New Orleans performing the classic title number, “Anything Goes,” from ANYTHING GOES, immediately setting the tone for an energetic and uplifting celebration of young talent. Finishing the set of songs was Charlotte Harrington (MRS. DOUBTFIRE National Tour as Natalie, WAITRESS 1st National tour as Lulu and HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS National Tour as Annie Who).

In addition to Harrington and the duet by the Kramer sisters, the cast included Camille Carsillo, Gilda Fitpatrick, Amelia Galgocy, Saraphina Grayce, Serena Hoffman, Ariel Jolie, Madelynn Justice, Skyler Levey, Max Mutryn, Sienna Reid, Mirabelle Socha and Portia Tam.

The cabaret concluded with the entire cast joining together for a heartwarming performance of “Friendship” from ANYTHING GOES, perfectly capturing the spirit of camaraderie and support shared throughout the production.

Spotlight Kidz continues to provide educational and performance opportunities for talented youth and teens through cabarets, showcases, workshops, masterclasses, and industry events both in New York City and beyond. Upcoming cabarets include "Summer Vibes in NYC", "Broadway Mini's", "Heart-spiring" and "Lyrics for a Cause".

For more information about future performance opportunities including summer cabarets and singing the National Anthem with Spotlight Kidz at Major League Baseball games, follow Spotlight Kidz on social media or email spotlightkidzusa@gmail.com.



Ariel Jolie

Camille Carsillo

Caroline Kramer

Charlotte Harrington

Gilda Fitzpatrick

Madelynn Justice

Max Mutryn

Front: Charlotte Harrington, Mirabelle Socha, Camille Carsillo, Max Mutryn and Ariel Jolie. Middle: Portia Tam, Nicole Reid, Amelia Galgocy, Anna Kramer, Skyler Levey, Saraphina Grayce and Gilda Fitz

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