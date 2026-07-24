PRESIDENT CURTIS Season 2 Now in Production at Adult Swim

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Adult Swim has confirmed that PRESIDENT CURTIS is now in production on its second season. The animated series, a spin-off of RICK AND MORTY, follows the character President Andre Curtis and airs on the network's late-night block.

The renewal was announced on July 24, 2026, during the series' San Diego Comic-Con panel, which featured star Keith David alongside series co-stars Stephanie Beatriz and Jim Rash, and co-creators and executive producers Dan Harmon and James Siciliano. The announcement came ahead of the PRESIDENT CURTIS series premiere on Sunday, July 26, at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on Adult Swim, immediately following the RICK AND MORTY season finale, with episodes streaming the next day on HBO Max.

Season Two will continue the adventures of President Curtis and his team as they confront new cryptid threats, unexpected allies, and increasingly bizarre sci-fi missions.

'President Curtis quickly proved himself worthy of another term!' said Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim. 'With Keith David's inimitably endearing performance and the creativity of Dan, James and the entire show team, this series and this President are what the people need more of - even if they don't know it yet.'

Set in the RICK AND MORTY universe, PRESIDENT CURTIS stars David alongside Beatriz (TWISTED METAL) and Rash (COMMUNITY). The series follows President Andre Curtis (David) and his eccentric staff as they tackle the kinds of crises that Rick Sanchez could never be bothered with — from interdimensional diplomacy to paranormal investigations and unexplained phenomena.

Harmon and Siciliano also serve as executive producers on PRESIDENT CURTIS with Danielle Uhlarik, Monica Mitchell and Steve Levy.

About Adult Swim

Adult Swim is the global leader in adult animation, offering critically acclaimed, award-winning series such as 'Rick and Morty,' 'Robot Chicken,' 'Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal,' 'SMILING FRIENDS,' and 'Common Side Effects.' Fan favorite anime block, Toonami, airs on Saturday nights and has expanded beyond acquisitions, producing original series including 'Ninja Kamui' and 'Lazarus.' Adult Swim airs nightly from 5 p.m. to 6 a.m. (ET/PT) on its linear channel and reaches fans via Max.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world's most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, Max, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, Max, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Film Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

BroadwayWorld previously covered the lead-up to the series, including details on Keith David, the Emmy Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated actor who plays President Andre Curtis. More on the show's origins can be found in that earlier report: Keith David Leading RICK AND MORTY Spin-off PRESIDENT CURTIS.

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