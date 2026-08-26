PLANT OF THE PEOPLE to Test New Material at Joe's Pub

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Plant Of The People is back in action performing songs and activations at special events, nightclubs and other venues as the show's creators develop new material and the show builds momentum for a commercial production next year off-Broadway.

Plant of the People thrills audiences with outstanding talent, memorable songs and genius freestyle beatboxing by MC Baba Israel (who plays Magical Mystical MC). He wrote the show with the composer and vocalist extraordinaire Grace Galu (who plays Sativa Diva). Add the slick, joyous and comedic Duv (Hipster Trickster) all within a captivating design scheme including projection designs by Tony-nominated David Bengali, backed by a powerful groove - oriented band, and elevated by outstanding Afro-diasporic Hip Hop dancers.

At Joe's Pub/The Public Theater on September 16th and 17th at 9:30 pm, the show's creators will test out new material and invite audience interactions that can contribute to and inspire their creative process.

Special guest Martin A. Lee, whose acclaimed book Smoke Signals inspired Plant Of The People will share his perspectives on the current state of legalization and criminalization, under the night's insightful theme 'Smoke & Mirrors."

Formerly known as 'Cannabis! A Viper Vaudeville,' Plant Of The People tells stories of prohibition and celebrates the heroes, the artists and activists at the forefront of the resistance and public education that led to legalization.

In Plant Of The People we challenge and call out the injustice, racism and harm done to people and communities during many decades of the sacred healing herb's demonization. We encourage long-term solutions to ensure ongoing progress.

Photo Credit: Maria Baranova



Photo Credit: Maria Baranova

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