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Larry Owens Will Bring SONDHEIMIA to Joe's Pub

Performances will take place August 11 and 15, 2026.

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Larry Owens Will Bring SONDHEIMIA to Joe's Pub

Larry Owens will bring Sondheimia to Joe's Pub for two performances this month. The concert will take place on Tuesday, August 11, at 9:30 p.m. and Saturday, August 15, at 7 p.m.

Conceived, arranged, directed and performed by Owens, Sondheimia explores the music and lyrics of Stephen Sondheim in a 75-minute concert celebrating one of musical theater's most influential catalogs. The production features Owens performing selections from Sondheim's work in what is billed as a tour de force concert.

Owens is the recipient of Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel and Obie Awards for his performance in A Strange Loop. His screen credits include Abbott Elementary, Search Party, Big Mouth, High Maintenance, A24's Problemista and Dumb Money.

The production features music direction and piano by Josh Kight and is directed with Chip Miller.

Photo Credit: Gregory Kramer

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