MargOH! Channing to Return to Pangea with OVER-SHARING This April

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Two-time MAC Award nominee, The Boozy Chanteuse, MargOH! Channing will bring Over-Sharing back to Pangea on Saturday, April 18 at 7:00 PM. The show features musical direction by Tracy Stark,

The gloriously unfiltered, comedy-driven Channing will deliver an evening where laughs come first and musical "perfection" is proudly left at the door. Her performances blur the line between cabaret and stand-up, pairing hilariously misguided musical moments with brutally honest confessions that feel less like a concert and more like a boozy group therapy session.

There is a $25 cover and$20 food & beverage minimum. Tickets are available now. Pangea is located at 178 Second Ave., NYC

Photo credit: Rex Lott