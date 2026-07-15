MY EVIL TWIN Cabaret Musical to Star Identical Twin Opera Singers

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Taking the stage at The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater on July 18, My Evil Twin is an intimate, genre-bending musical starring identical twin opera singers Jim and John Demler - as Jim and John Demler. Funny, poignant, and adventurous, My Evil Twin exposes tenderness and vulnerability beneath masculine bravado as the twins tell the story of their lives in words and song in a tribute to sibling love.

The songs of My Evil Twin blend opera with elements of Broadway and pop, and provide the twins the chance to unleash their virtuosic basso voices with madcap energy and emotion. The witty, fast-moving book was developed in rehearsal with the twins themselves and with director Ron Bashford. The result is an exquisite, entertaining and totally out-of-the-box new kind of music theater.

The creative team of composer/lyricist Eric Sawyer and script writer Harley Erdman has collaborated across opera, musical theater, and stage drama over the past decade. Their opera The Scarlet Professor received the 2019 American Prize for best opera, with Ron Bashford's direction. The pair has also collaborated on The Garden of Martyrs, an opera based on the 1806 murder accusation against two Irish immigrants that was performed in Northampton MA steps away from where the events took place, as well as on Wild Thing, Erdman's translation of a classic Spanish play, presented at the Chamizai Festival in El Paso, Texas.

James Demler is known for his versatile range of repertory, spanning the operatic, oratorio, concert, and popular music genres. He made his film debut as Noah in Wes Anderson's Moonrise Kingdom, which opened the 2012 Cannes Film Festival. John Demler has performed operatic roles with the Spoleto Opera company in Italy and with Anchorage Opera in Alaska. He can also be heard on the recording of Sweeney Todd from Lincoln Center with the New York Philharmonic.

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