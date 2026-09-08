MTF to Kick Off 2026-2027 Season With The Function of Play Fundraiser

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MTF (Musical Theatre Factory) will kick-off their 2026-2027 Season with The Function of Play, a fundraising event hosted by New York Times & Rolling Stone-featured drag artist Theydy Bedbug, with live music from award-winning writers Fermin Suero Jr. & Pete White's new musical inspired by The Odyssey, Bludline, an arcade of games, three secret rooms you have to solve your way through, and a special surprise redeemable at our Factory Function later this season that only unlocks if you play. The event will take place on September 24th | 7pm-9pm at 20 West 23rd Suite 5.

During this joyful, play-centered fundraiser, attendees will work together across multiple entry points to unlock a moment of Emergent Magic at the end of the night, where a couple lucky artists will join Fermin and Pete in an impromptu jam session inspired by the experience of the night.

In a time when artists and organizations, particularly small organizations, are fighting to keep our communities resourced, MTF is continuing to pave the way and "Make Fundraising Sexy Again!" Artists are the first targets of fascism, and now, without federal financial support, it's more important than ever that we unite our communities and financially support the organizations and businesses that are keeping artists employed to do the vital work of transforming culture.

The Function of Play focuses on the importance of supporting an artist's holistic well-being. By buying a ticket at any tier, you're directly supporting the well-being of an artist at MTF. Come learn more about our community, the work they're making, and the impact that supporting artists as a whole can have on changing the world.

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