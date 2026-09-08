Liz Callaway, Jen Colella, Judy Collins, and More Join AMERICAN SONGBOOK ASSOCIATION Gala

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American Songbook Association (ASA) and Cabar et Scenes have announced that Liz Callaway, Jenn Colella, Judy Collins, Josh Dela Cruz, George Dvorsky, Santino Fontana, Eddie Korbich, Sally Mayes, Julia Murney, Christiane Noll, Ethan Paulini, Nicole Powell, Sal Viviano, and Sally Wilfert have joined the lineup for their sixth annual gala “Maltby & Shire: Our Story Goes On” – honoring the multi-award-winning songwriting team of Richard Maltby. Jr. and David Shire – on Monday, October 5 at 7:30 PM.

The event will take place at New York's Merkin Hall at the Kaufman Music Center, celebrating the team behind the musicals Baby; Big; Starting Here, Starting Now; Closer Than Ever; About Time, and beyond. The evening will also feature previously announced performers Loni Ackerman, Margery Cohen, Catherine Cox, Gretchen Cryer, and Charlotte Maltby. Deniz Cordell will serve as musical director. Tickets are now on sale HERE.

Premium seating is $300. Other seats range from $75 to $200. Tickets are available www.americansongbookassociation.org or www.kaufmanmusiccenter.org.

﻿American Songbook Association Inc. (ASA) – a 501(c)(3) nonprofit incorporated in New York State – seeks to preserve, promote, and advance the legacy of American popular music, the Great American Songbook (classic and new), and the unique art form of cabaret. The ASA publishes the long-established Cabaret Scenes magazine, conducts educational programs in New York City public schools, and creates performances serving its audience of seniors, students, and others. We strive to inspire, transform, empower, and create torchbearers for future generations so they may understand, appreciate, and embrace the historical and cultural importance of America's rich musical heritage. Please visit us online at AmericanSongbookAssociation.org for more information and CabaretScenes.org for reviews and news. Americansongbookassociation.org; cabaretscenes.org.

BIOGRAPHIES

Richard Maltby, Jr. Broadway: Conceived and directed two Tony Award-winning musicals: Ain't Misbehavin' (1978, also Tony Award for Best Director), Fosse (1999), Ring of Fire (2006). Director/Lyricist: Baby (1983). Lyricist: Big (1996). Co-Lyricist: Miss Saigon (1990). Director: Song and Dance (1986). Off-Broadway: with Composer David Shire – Director/Lyricist: Starting Here, Starting Now (1977) and Closer Than Ever (1989, Outer Critics Circle Award, Best Musical). Film: Screenplay, Miss Potter (2007: Christopher Award, Best Screenplay). Contributes cryptic crossword puzzles to Harper's Magazine.

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