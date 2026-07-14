Kelli O'Hara Will Return to Cafe Carlyle in December

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Café Carlyle will welcome back Kelli O’Hara for a special engagement this December. Performances will take place December 1–12, 2026.

A Tony Award winner and Emmy, SAG, and Grammy-nominated performer, O’Hara returns with a holiday show that reflects the depth, elegance, and emotional richness that have defined her extraordinary career. O’Hara has appeared in thirteen Broadway productions, earning eight Tony Award nominations and winning the 2015 Tony Award for her celebrated portrayal of Anna Leonowens in The King and I. Her stage career also includes acclaimed performances in Days of Wine and Roses, Kiss Me, Kate, The Bridges of Madison County, South Pacific, and The Light in the Piazza, among many others, while her work on screen includes HBO’s The Gilded and the Emmy-nominated series The Accidental Wolf.

O’Hara made history with her Metropolitan Opera debut in The Merry Widow and has since returned for productions including Così fan tutte and the Grammy-nominated world premiere of The Hours. Most recently, she starred opposite Tom Hanks in the world premiere of the Off-Broadway play This World of Tomorrow and can be seen in the CBS series Sheriff Country and Ryan Murphy’s FX series The Beauty. O’Hara is currently on Broadway in the revival of Fallen Angels opposite Rose Byrne. Up next, she will return in Season 4 of The Gilded Age.

Join in for an evening of dining and entertainment. Performance tickets are reserved and paid at the time of booking, with a food and beverage minimum settled on the evening. Table seating requires a USD95 two-course menu per person, while bar seating carries a USD50 minimum spend; beverages, tax, and gratuity are additional. Dinner reservations are offered between 6:30 and 7:30 pm, with the performance beginning at approximately 8:45 pm.

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