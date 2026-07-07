Joseph Keegan to Join DUETS: THE CONCERT SERIES at 54 Below

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Joseph Keegan joins DUETS: The Concert Series Volume 11 on October 24th at 9:30pm. Joseph Keegan has recently been seen Off-Broadway in Forget I Said Anything (Theatre Row) and Mr. Puppy: The Musical (AMT Theater)! He's also performed at Pace University as Herman in Sweet Charity and an Off-Stage Vox/ Swing/ Beadle and Jonas Fogg understudy in Sweeney Todd. Regional credits Include: Grease (Ensemble/ Sonny Understudy) at The Ocean City Theatre Company, and A Christmas Carol (Boy Scrooge) at The Walnut Street Theatre. Joseph is extremely honored to perform alongside this talented cast and would like to thank Megan Minutillo for the opportunity, as well as 54 Below for having him return to this wonderful venue.

Created in 2014 by Megan Minutillo, DUETS: The Concert Series is an evening of music and storytelling that features future Broadway stars and their Broadway idols, NYC theatre performers who have inspired them to join, and/or stay in this world of show business. Come for the duets, stay for the stories, leave with your heart forever changed.

DUETS: The Concert Series Volume 11 plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 24th at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $20 (includes $4.50in fees) - $41.50 (includes $6.50 in fees.) Premiums are $52.50 (includes $7.50in fees) - $74.50 (includes $9.50 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. Use code DUETS5 for $5 off the main dining room and bar rail cover charge.

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