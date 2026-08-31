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Jensen Freeman Returns To The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Jensen Freeman returns to the Laurie Beechman Theatre following a sold-out holiday engagement, A Jensen Freeman Christmas: Tinsel & Tunes.

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Jensen Freeman Returns To The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Get ready for a night of neon, nostalgia, glamour, and powerhouse vocals as Jensen Freeman: Neon Nights takes the stage at New York City's iconic Laurie Beechman Theatre on Saturday, September 26. Blending the timeless glamour of Las Vegas with the bold, larger-than-life energy of the 1980s, Neon Nights is a high-energy cabaret celebration packed with iconic hits, Vegas favorites, unforgettable pop classics, and plenty of show-stopping moments.

Led by acclaimed performer Jensen Freeman, the evening brings the excitement of the Las Vegas stage into an intimate NYC cabaret setting. With a dynamic live band, sensational guest vocalists, and a repertoire designed to keep audiences singing along, Neon Nights promises an evening where the music is big, the energy is electric, and the entertainment never stops.

From the moment the lights go down, audiences will be transported into a world of neon lights, big voices, sophisticated style, and unapologetic Vegas swagger. Vegas is coming to NYC - and this time, it's glowing.

Jensen Freeman returns to the Laurie Beechman Theatre following a sold-out holiday engagement, A Jensen Freeman Christmas: Tinsel & Tunes. Joining Jensen on stage are featured vocalists Adam Aguanno, Bri Lacy, and Sarah Lepre, alongside Kristin Cappuccino (Musical Director / Piano), Jarrett Walser (Drums), Adam Austerlitz (Bass).

Whether you're a fan of classic Vegas entertainment, 80s pop, live cabaret, or simply looking for a night of unforgettable music and showmanship, Jensen Freeman: Neon Nights is set to light up New York City for one night only.

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