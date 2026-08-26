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Photos: Highlights from NERDLESQUE - ANIME AFTER DARK at the Beechman Theatre

See photos from the August 21 show. They return on August 27 at the Slipper Room

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Friday night fans from Anime Con got to get on their wild side and attend "Nerdlesque" at The Laurie Beechman Theater. Nerdlesque is a form of burlesque that parodies beloved geeky territories in anime and video game pop culture. With the creativity of cosplay, anything goes in comedy and burlesque.

Fans were dazzled as they got to see the more "risqué" side of their favorite characters from "Attack on Titan", "Cowboy Bebop", "Pokémon", "Sailor Moon", "Spirited Away", and "One Piece".

Nerdlesque is a regular at "The Slipper Room" and will have their next show, "Euripides Clothes Off", on 8/27. Tickets are available on their website or at https://www.slipperroom.com/event-details/guest-event-nerdlesque-nyc-euripides-clothes-off-august-27

Find more shows at the Beechman on their website here.

See photos below from Friday's show.

Photos: Highlights from NERDLESQUE - ANIME AFTER DARK at the Beechman Theatre Image


Gia Vaughna as Sasha, Attack On Titan Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi

Photos: Highlights from NERDLESQUE - ANIME AFTER DARK at the Beechman Theatre Image


Gia Vaughna as Sasha, Attack On Titan Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi

Photos: Highlights from NERDLESQUE - ANIME AFTER DARK at the Beechman Theatre Image


Host: Vincent Gallant as Porco Rosso (Studio Ghibli) Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi

Photos: Highlights from NERDLESQUE - ANIME AFTER DARK at the Beechman Theatre Image


Host and Performer: Persé Fanny as Faye Valentine, Cowboy BeBop Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi

Photos: Highlights from NERDLESQUE - ANIME AFTER DARK at the Beechman Theatre Image


Host and Performer: Persé Fanny as Faye Valentine, Cowboy BeBop Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi

Photos: Highlights from NERDLESQUE - ANIME AFTER DARK at the Beechman Theatre Image


Host and Performer: Persé Fanny as Faye Valentine, Cowboy BeBop Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi

Photos: Highlights from NERDLESQUE - ANIME AFTER DARK at the Beechman Theatre Image


Hosts Persé Fanny and Vincent Gallant Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi

Photos: Highlights from NERDLESQUE - ANIME AFTER DARK at the Beechman Theatre Image


Farris Maiden as Vaporean, Pokémon. Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi

Photos: Highlights from NERDLESQUE - ANIME AFTER DARK at the Beechman Theatre Image


Farris Maiden as Vaporean, Pokémon. Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi

Photos: Highlights from NERDLESQUE - ANIME AFTER DARK at the Beechman Theatre Image


NOCTUA as Sailor Pluto, Sailor Moon. Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi

Photos: Highlights from NERDLESQUE - ANIME AFTER DARK at the Beechman Theatre Image


NOCTUA as Sailor Pluto, Sailor Moon. Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi

Photos: Highlights from NERDLESQUE - ANIME AFTER DARK at the Beechman Theatre Image


Happy Bun Bun as No Face, Spirited Away. Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi

Photos: Highlights from NERDLESQUE - ANIME AFTER DARK at the Beechman Theatre Image


Happy Bun Bun as No Face, Spirited Away. Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi

Photos: Highlights from NERDLESQUE - ANIME AFTER DARK at the Beechman Theatre Image


Mx Macabre as Luffy, One Piece. Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi

Photos: Highlights from NERDLESQUE - ANIME AFTER DARK at the Beechman Theatre Image


Mx Macabre as Luffy, One Piece. Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi

Photos: Highlights from NERDLESQUE - ANIME AFTER DARK at the Beechman Theatre Image


Andrea Flow as Sailor Mars, Sailor Moon. Photo Credit Anthony Zaccardi

Photos: Highlights from NERDLESQUE - ANIME AFTER DARK at the Beechman Theatre Image


Andrea Flow as Sailor Mars, Sailor Moon. Photo Credit Anthony Zaccardi

Photos: Highlights from NERDLESQUE - ANIME AFTER DARK at the Beechman Theatre Image


Andrea Flow as Sailor Mars, Sailor Moon. Photo Credit Anthony Zaccardi

Photos: Highlights from NERDLESQUE - ANIME AFTER DARK at the Beechman Theatre Image


Persé Fanny, NOCTUA, Happy Bun Bun, Mx Macabre, Farris Maiden, Andrea Flow, Ms. Margaret Jean, Gia Vaughna, and Vincent Gallant. Photo Credit Anthony Zaccardi

Photos: Highlights from NERDLESQUE - ANIME AFTER DARK at the Beechman Theatre Image


Persé Fanny, NOCTUA, Happy Bun Bun, Mx Macabre, Farris Maiden, Andrea Flow, Ms. Margaret Jean, Gia Vaughna, and Vincent Gallant. Photo Credit Anthony Zaccardi

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