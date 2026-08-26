Photos: Highlights from NERDLESQUE - ANIME AFTER DARK at the Beechman Theatre

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Friday night fans from Anime Con got to get on their wild side and attend "Nerdlesque" at The Laurie Beechman Theater. Nerdlesque is a form of burlesque that parodies beloved geeky territories in anime and video game pop culture. With the creativity of cosplay, anything goes in comedy and burlesque.

Fans were dazzled as they got to see the more "risqué" side of their favorite characters from "Attack on Titan", "Cowboy Bebop", "Pokémon", "Sailor Moon", "Spirited Away", and "One Piece".

Nerdlesque is a regular at "The Slipper Room" and will have their next show, "Euripides Clothes Off", on 8/27. Tickets are available on their website or at https://www.slipperroom.com/event-details/guest-event-nerdlesque-nyc-euripides-clothes-off-august-27

Find more shows at the Beechman on their website here.

See photos below from Friday's show.



Gia Vaughna as Sasha, Attack On Titan Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi



Gia Vaughna as Sasha, Attack On Titan Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi



Host: Vincent Gallant as Porco Rosso (Studio Ghibli) Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi



Host and Performer: Persé Fanny as Faye Valentine, Cowboy BeBop Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi



Host and Performer: Persé Fanny as Faye Valentine, Cowboy BeBop Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi



Host and Performer: Persé Fanny as Faye Valentine, Cowboy BeBop Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi



Hosts Persé Fanny and Vincent Gallant Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi



Farris Maiden as Vaporean, Pokémon. Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi



Farris Maiden as Vaporean, Pokémon. Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi



NOCTUA as Sailor Pluto, Sailor Moon. Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi



NOCTUA as Sailor Pluto, Sailor Moon. Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi



Happy Bun Bun as No Face, Spirited Away. Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi



Happy Bun Bun as No Face, Spirited Away. Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi



Mx Macabre as Luffy, One Piece. Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi



Mx Macabre as Luffy, One Piece. Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi



Andrea Flow as Sailor Mars, Sailor Moon. Photo Credit Anthony Zaccardi



Andrea Flow as Sailor Mars, Sailor Moon. Photo Credit Anthony Zaccardi



Andrea Flow as Sailor Mars, Sailor Moon. Photo Credit Anthony Zaccardi



Persé Fanny, NOCTUA, Happy Bun Bun, Mx Macabre, Farris Maiden, Andrea Flow, Ms. Margaret Jean, Gia Vaughna, and Vincent Gallant. Photo Credit Anthony Zaccardi