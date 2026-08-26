Photos: Highlights from NERDLESQUE - ANIME AFTER DARK at the Beechman Theatre
See photos from the August 21 show. They return on August 27 at the Slipper Room
Friday night fans from Anime Con got to get on their wild side and attend "Nerdlesque" at The Laurie Beechman Theater. Nerdlesque is a form of burlesque that parodies beloved geeky territories in anime and video game pop culture. With the creativity of cosplay, anything goes in comedy and burlesque.
Fans were dazzled as they got to see the more "risqué" side of their favorite characters from "Attack on Titan", "Cowboy Bebop", "Pokémon", "Sailor Moon", "Spirited Away", and "One Piece".
Nerdlesque is a regular at "The Slipper Room" and will have their next show, "Euripides Clothes Off", on 8/27. Tickets are available on their website or at https://www.slipperroom.com/event-details/guest-event-nerdlesque-nyc-euripides-clothes-off-august-27
Find more shows at the Beechman on their website here.
See photos below from Friday's show.
Gia Vaughna as Sasha, Attack On Titan Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi
Gia Vaughna as Sasha, Attack On Titan Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi
Host: Vincent Gallant as Porco Rosso (Studio Ghibli) Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi
Host and Performer: Persé Fanny as Faye Valentine, Cowboy BeBop Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi
Host and Performer: Persé Fanny as Faye Valentine, Cowboy BeBop Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi
Host and Performer: Persé Fanny as Faye Valentine, Cowboy BeBop Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi
Hosts Persé Fanny and Vincent Gallant Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi
Farris Maiden as Vaporean, Pokémon. Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi
Farris Maiden as Vaporean, Pokémon. Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi
NOCTUA as Sailor Pluto, Sailor Moon. Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi
NOCTUA as Sailor Pluto, Sailor Moon. Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi
Happy Bun Bun as No Face, Spirited Away. Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi
Happy Bun Bun as No Face, Spirited Away. Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi
Mx Macabre as Luffy, One Piece. Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi
Mx Macabre as Luffy, One Piece. Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi
Andrea Flow as Sailor Mars, Sailor Moon. Photo Credit Anthony Zaccardi
Andrea Flow as Sailor Mars, Sailor Moon. Photo Credit Anthony Zaccardi
Andrea Flow as Sailor Mars, Sailor Moon. Photo Credit Anthony Zaccardi
Persé Fanny, NOCTUA, Happy Bun Bun, Mx Macabre, Farris Maiden, Andrea Flow, Ms. Margaret Jean, Gia Vaughna, and Vincent Gallant. Photo Credit Anthony Zaccardi
Persé Fanny, NOCTUA, Happy Bun Bun, Mx Macabre, Farris Maiden, Andrea Flow, Ms. Margaret Jean, Gia Vaughna, and Vincent Gallant. Photo Credit Anthony Zaccardi
|
Let's Get Schooled: The Broadway Community Returns to the Classroom
Green Room 42 (8/26-8/26)
|
My Body, My Cabaret
The Green Room 42 (8/29-8/29)
|
The Bryce Edwards Frivolity Hour
BIRDLAND (9/14-9/14)
|
Will Kelley: For the Record
Laurie Beechman Theatre (8/29-8/29) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
"Marilyn, Maye I?" Julian Fleisher w/ special guest Marilyn Maye
Joe's Pub (9/08-9/08)
|
Flozier: The Music of Florence + The Machine and Hozier
54 Below (11/17-11/17)
|
C. Anthony Bryant: Audacity - A Villain's Songbook
Joe's Pub (10/25-10/25)
|
Lisa Stephen Friday: A Musical for Henrietta
Joe's Pub (9/13-9/13)
|
Claybourne Elder
54 Below (9/08-9/08)
|
Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma on Broadway
54 Below (10/18-10/18)