JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY is Coming to Austin's Parker Jazz Club in April

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Jim Caruso's Cast Party, the open mic that has been a New York City institution for over two decades, is heading to Austin for two nights at Parker Jazz Club.

On Wednesday/Thursday, April 8/9, audiences are invited to experience this celebration of live performance at 7PM.

Part concert, part variety show, and part anything-can-happen theatrical happening. Jim Caruso hosts the evening, and is joined by longtime collaborator Billy Stritch at the piano, who underscores each performance.

From seasoned theater and cabaret stars to rising talents (and the occasional surprise guest), Cast Party is equal parts polished and unpredictable. Email Caruso212@aol.com if you'd like to take part in the onstage fun!