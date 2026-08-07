JAGGED LITTLE PILL Star Delaney Brown to Debut Solo at the Green Room 42
Special guests include performers from JAGGED LITTLE PILL, THE LOST BOYS, INTO THE WOODS and KINKY BOOTS.
From the first national tour of Jagged Little Pill, Delaney Brown will make her NYC solo debut on September 28 at the Green Room 42. Tickets are available now.
Join Delaney as she tells the tragic tale of a bright eyed, bushy tailed actress ready to take New York City by storm. At her core she knew she was a Glinda, but was relentlessly shoved into the Elphaba box by this business we call show- all because of her height.. and phenomenal belt. How awful.
Not only did this change the trajectory of her career but also affected the inner workings of her personal and romantic life as well? Maybe we won't get into that. Maybe we will?
Featuring special guests Jason Goldston (Jagged Little Pill) Liesie Kelly (The Lost Boys), Jade McLeod (Jagged Little Pill), Sabrina Santana (Into the Woods), Lana Schwartz, and Sean Steele (Kinky Boots).
The show will feature additional musical arrangements by Noah Turner. The band will include Andrew Akkerman, Ronan McKinnon, Spencer Sher, and Noah Turner.
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