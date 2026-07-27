JACKIE BEAT'S BIRTHDAY BLOW-OUT! to Play The Cutting Room

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Join drag legend Jackie Beat as she celebrates yet another trip around the sun with Jackie Beat's BIRTHDAY BLOW-OUT! It will be presented one night only -- July 30, 2027 at 7pm at The Cutting Room (44 E. 32nd Street between Park And Madison Avenues). Tickets are $26 for general admission or $40 for VIP (which includes reserved seating and a meet and greet/photo op). Please note that there is also a $25 food/drink minimum.

For this one-night-only event, Jackie has turned Bon Jovi's Living On A Prayer into a ode to straight men in sweatpants, a Fleetwood Mac hit into a cautionary tale about eating bagged salads, a banger by The Go-Go's into an exploration of foot fetishes, and Aerosmith's Love On An Elevator into a biographical nightmare -- plus so much more, including some of your favorite classics.

Award-winning drag darling Jackie Beat has been wowing unsuspecting audiences since 1989. She has toured with Roseanne Barr -- as the comic legend's opening act -- including a 7-week run at The New York New York in Las Vegas; written for TV (Fashion Police, Hello Ross, Hype! and others) and collaborated on special material with the like of Roseanne, Rosie O'Donnell and Jennifer Coolidge; appeared in countless TV shows (Sex and the City), movies (Grief, Wigstock The Movie, Flawless, Adam & Steve) and Off-Broadway hits (Valley of the Dolls, Tell-Tale!). She has been named Best Drag Queen by New York Press and Best Live Performance by HX Magazine. Jackie is also a columnist, lead singer for the electro-rock band Dirty Sanchez, and the subject of the documentary film My Name is Jackie Beat including commentary from Joan Rivers, Margaret Cho, and Roseanne.

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