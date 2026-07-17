Itzhak Perlman to Return to Beacon Theatre for 2nd Annual 80th Birthday Bash

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After a sold-out New York 80th birthday show in 2025, violinist Itzhak Perlman will return to the Beacon Theatre on Tuesday, September 15 at 7:30PM for Itzhak Perlman 2nd Annual 80th Birthday Bash. Maestro Perlman will take the stage with an extraordinary ensemble of the world's top klezmer musicians.

"I'm looking forward to returning to the Upper West and getting people up out of their seats to dance in the aisles with this fantastic group of klezmer musicians and singers," said Mr. Perlman.

A true cultural icon, Mr. Perlman has performed with every major orchestra in the world, earning 16 GRAMMY Awards, four Emmy Awards, a Kennedy Center Honor, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom. He continues to delight audiences across the globe with a full slate of orchestral performances, recitals, and special programs. He is also a passionate educator, mentoring young string players through the Perlman Music Program, which he co-founded with his wife, Toby.

A longtime champion of klezmer music, Mr. Perlman has brought this spirited tradition to the concert stage, blending deep cultural roots with his unmatched musical mastery. Whether on stage, screen, or in the classroom, Perlman's legacy is one of joy, inspiration, and a lifelong dedication to the transformative power of music.

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