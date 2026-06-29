OH CANADA: SONGS WE STILL AREN'T SORRY ABOOT! to Stream Live from 54 Below

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54 Below will present Canadians in New York in “Oh Canada: Songs We Still Aren't Sorry Aboot!” on July 1st, 2026, at 9:30PM. Join in this Canada Day to celebrate the Canadians in NYC. This year, expect more hits by Canadian artists you love, Canadian musical theatre classics, and maybe a “Heated Rivalry” mention or two.

The show will feature an entirely Canadian cast with credits spanning Broadway and beyond. The concert will be produced, directed, and hosted by Julian Lokash, music directed by Harrison Roth (The Lost Boys, The Last Five Years, Floyd Collins), and with the support of the Consulate General of Canada in New York. Featuring: Emma Busse (“American Idol”), Julia Kim Caldwell (“Gangnam Project”), Mateo Chavez Lewis (The Opening Off-Broadway, Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody Off-Broadway), Bryanna Cuthill (The Sol Project), Sage Jepson (Shrek national tour), Matthew Joseph (Rent Stratford Festival), Babs Lopez, Jade McLeod (Jagged Little Pill national tour), Kate McNamara, Vanessa Mitchell (Elf: the Musical national tour), Lauren Nathens, Stan Viktor, Lauryn Withnell (Mrs. Doubtfire national tour), Katherine Winter (Machinal Off-Broadway), with guest writers Landon Braverman and award winning writer Rachel Sklar (BMI Advanced Musical Theatre Workshop). The concert will also feature special guest and Juno Award winner, Carole Pope (Rough Trade).

Oh Canada: Songs We Still Aren't Sorry Aboot! plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on July 1st, 2026 at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $19.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $47 (includes $7 in fees.) Premiums are $74.50 (includes $9.50 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. To include audiences who want to watch from home, a livestream option beginning at 9:45pm is available.

Joining Julian Lokash and Harrison Roth for the return engagement of “Oh Canada!” are recent stars from New York City productions and Broadway National Tours, hit shows like “American Idol,” and Canadian rock legend and Juno Award winner, Carole Pope (Rough Trade). Additionally, Canadian musical theatre guest writers will be presenting original work.

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