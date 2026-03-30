Interview: Spotlight on New York-Based Cabaret Performer Lauren Nathens

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The New York City cabaret community is made up of many vibrant performers, and today we’re shining the spotlight on Lauren Nathens, who moved here all the way from Canada five years ago and has been ardently pursuing the art of cabaret. She was most recently seen as Chris in Carrie at Fidelity Theatricals. Alex Del Cueto wrote that “Lauren Nathens as Chris brought charisma and bite to her every scene. She leaned into the character’s manipulative edge with an ease that made her both captivating and terrifying to watch. Her ‘World According to Chris’ was full of sharp humor, power and confidence, but underneath the attitude was something more layered. Nathens made Chris feel like the kind of person you can’t stand but can’t look away from either” (read the full review of the show here). She’ll appear in Fidelity Theatricals’ concert productions of Bring It On on April 10 and as Dr. Charlotte in Falsettos in June!

We spoke with Nathens about moving to the city, what got her into cabaret, and more

Can you tell us a little bit about yourself and what led you to cabaret and singing?

I'm a recent NYU grad from their New Studio on Broadway program and I hail from Toronto, Canada! Growing up I was always looking for opportunities to perform and express myself in an artistic way, in a way that I would consider super typical for a young girl who loved musicals. I was OBSESSED, like I was that girl in school who was listening to Avenue Q at age 12 and forcing all of my friends to listen with me. I used to look back and cringe at my younger self, but now I love who she was and her confidence. I got into cabarets my senior year of college when an opportunity presented itself at 54 Below. A year later, here I am! I've done quite a few cabarets in NYC at this point, and I get so much joy out of doing them. It's so simple, but watching people perform in an intimate setting is what theatre and the performance is all about.

How has your move to NYC been going so far? What are some of your favorite things you've done since moving here?

I've lived in NYC for the past five years now, and I'll honestly never get over how much I love taking the subway. Even though I took it all the time growing up in Toronto, the NYC subway is so incomparable and can take you ANYWHERE! So easy and convenient.

Who or what are some of your musical inspirations?

My biggest musical inspiration since high school is Stephanie J. Block. I wrote an essay about her in my freshman year of college because of how much I loved her. Not only is she such a fierce and controlled singer, but she is also such a natural and admirable actress that I really tried to model when I first went to theatre school.

What are you looking forward to about your upcoming role as Eva in Fidelity Theatrical's Bring It On Concert on April 10?

I always love a good girl gone bad trope. Eva is such an unassuming but evil little firecracker, and those are always the most fun kinds of characters to play. I get so much joy out of playing characters that have an evil side to them, because I think we alllll have a bit of an evil side to us. Also, I'm looking forward to seeing how we're going to go about switching from Brunette hair to blonde hair in the show. That should be super fun.

Aside from getting ready for that show, what have you been filling your time with lately?

I've been trying to read more! I got a library card in November because I wanted to reread the Hunger Games series, including the prequels. Well, now I've done that and figured out that reading is WAYY more fun once you graduate! If anyone has any book recommendations at all, please don't hesitate to reach out. No, seriously. I also feel like my vocabulary has weakened over time and I really want to try to build it up once again and add to it. I've also been baking! But I've always loved to bake, so that's nothing new.

Learn more about Lauren Nathens on her Instagram at @lauren_nathens

Tickets to Bring It On on April 10 are available on Don't Tell Mama's website here.