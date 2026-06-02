Guitarist Sasha Kolpakov to Perform One Night Only at Don't Tell Mama

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International musical powerhouse Sasha Kolpakov will perform at the legendary cabaret hotspot, Don't Tell Mama (The Original Room), on Thursday, June 11, 2026, at 9:30 PM.

Representing the third generation of the world-renowned Kolpakov artistic dynasty, master 6-string sensation Sasha Kolpakov is bringing his live experience back to the Big Apple for a rare, intimate evening.

Hailing from a Servo family-a Romani group rooted in Russia and Ukraine-Sasha's musical journey began in the Saratov region. He went on to spend decades in Moscow dominating the stage at the Romen Theatre, the world's only official Romani theater, and touring with the pioneering Kolpakov Trio, alongside his equally virtuosic nephew, Vadim Kolpakov.

Sasha fuses thecenturies-old traditional melodies born in the Romani camps of Europe with fiery Spanish flamenco, smooth American jazz, sultry Latin rhythms, gritty, funky modern grooves.

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