GIMME A SIGN! to Return to NYC After Edinburgh Fringe Acclaim

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Bailey Swilley's solo show GIMME A SIGN! is set to return to New York City, bringing back a piece that explores mourning, empathy, and Swilley's relationship with her father. The show previously played the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2024 and 2025, drawing critical acclaim in both years.

Haunted tampons? Magical p*ss play? Soul-searching at Costco? According to Bailey Swilley (RISK!, Story Collider, The Moth) nothing is too 'woo-woo' when it comes to dealing with death.

New York based writer, comedian and storyteller Bailey Swilley is performing her hit show Gimme A Sign! in New York City at the SoHo Playhouse on September 17 & 20. In 2024 and 2025, she took Gimme a Sign! to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, receiving critical acclaim in both runs. Gimme a Sign! was an official selection in the United Solo Festival, The Gotham Storytelling Festival, The Days of the Dead Festival and The Unicycle Festival, where it won the Audience Choice Award.

Tickets are available at https://www.sohoplayhouse.com/see-a-show/gimme-a-sign

On Gimme A Sign!, Bailey talks about mourning, empathy, her relationship with her father, and her search for validation. The show flows between raw, lighthearted, gross, and fun, while guiding the audience through the kind of grief that cracks you open, and the winding road of piecing yourself back together. With the use of a slideshow, Bailey Swilley expertly presents her childhood and early adulthood as a love letter and a contemporary ghost story packed with signs from the great beyond and millennial references. Gimme A Sign! is about the tools we use and the things we choose to believe in to survive our grief.

About Bailey Swilley

Bailey Swilley is a writer, comedian and storyteller from Memphis, Tennessee. A Moth StorySLAM winner and a (twice) New York Times Recommended Pick, Bailey's stories have been featured on Kevin Allison's hit storytelling show RISK!, Story Collider, Love Hurts and more. In 2024 and 2025, she brought both DON'T TELL OUR BOSSES and GIMME A SIGN! to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe to rave reviews. She is also a screenwriter, and her spec script for Better Things was a semifinalist in the Austin Film Festival. Since 2021, she's hosted the monthly storytelling show We a Theme at Pete's Candy Store in Brooklyn, NY.

About the Director

Director Timothy Dakin-Dunn is a multidisciplinary theatre artist, director, choreographer, writer, and performer with nearly three decades of experience spanning regional, Chicago, and New York City stages. He currently serves as Assistant Artistic Director at Bridge Street Theatre in Catskill, NY, where he develops new works, directs mainstage productions, and oversees marketing and public relations.

Timothy spent over a decade as a performer, writer, director, and producer in UCB's renowned comedy scene, where he also served as Senior Producer for UCB Comedy's digital branch. There, he oversaw the creation and promotion of weekly original content, managing teams of writers, directors, and editors.

In addition to his stage work, Timothy has worked extensively in unscripted television, serving as a live host and writer for HQ Trivia, HQ Words, and One2Win Trivia, and appearing on FuseTV and Animal Planet.

GIMME A SIGN! has been recognized as an official selection of the United Solo Festival, The Gotham Storytelling Festival, and The Days of the Dead Festival, and it won the Audience Choice Award at The Unicycle Festival.

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