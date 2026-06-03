GAYCON! with Meghan Murphy to Play 54 Below During Pride
Performances will take place on June 23rd & 24th, 9:30pm.
Meghan "Big Red" Murphy, fresh off her acclaimed Broadway Encores debut in The Wild Party (Madelaine), will present Gaycon! at 54 Below on June 23 and 24.
Murphy will perform songs ranging from Broadway to Beyonce'. Jessica Rabbit meets Bette Midler in this dazzling homage to the world's greatest Gay Icons, encouraging you to celebrate LGBTQIA+ Pride all year round.
Judy, Liza, Barbra, Bette, Gaga, Chappell, Beyonce'- these are just some of the Gaycons that will be honoured in this raucous homage by the one and only Big Red. Featuring a full 5-piece band led by extraordinary New York Musical Director Yasuhiko Fukuoka, with some extra special Broadway guests.
How to Purchase Tickets
Meghan Murphy in "GAYCON!" plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on June 23rd & 24th at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $19.50-$85.50. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.
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