Frank Vignola’s Guitar Night To Celebrate Jimmy Bruno With Performance At Birdland

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Birdland Jazz Club and Frank Vignola’s Guitar Night is set to present a very special Jimmy Bruno Birthday Celebration on Wednesday, July 22 at 8:30 PM at the Birdland Theater in New York City.



One of the world’s most respected jazz guitarists, Jimmy Bruno returns to the Birdland stage for an evening celebrating his remarkable career and enduring influence on modern jazz guitar. Joining Bruno are acclaimed guitarist and Guitar Night host Frank Vignola and internationally celebrated virtuoso Pasquale Grasso, creating a rare gathering of three generations of master guitarists.



Rounding out the ensemble are Gary Mazzaroppi on bass and Alex Raderman on drums, providing the perfect rhythmic foundation for an evening of inspired improvisation, swing, and unforgettable musical conversation.



Jimmy Bruno’s fiery technique, lyrical phrasing, and deep command of the jazz tradition have earned him recognition as one of today’s premier guitarists. His influence extends well beyond the concert stage through his acclaimed educational programs and recordings, inspiring countless guitarists around the world.



Frank Vignola’s weekly Guitar Night series has become one of New York City’s premier showcases for jazz guitar, presenting legendary performers alongside rising stars in intimate collaborations that celebrate the instrument’s rich tradition and exciting future.



Whether performing timeless standards, bebop classics, or spontaneous musical exchanges, this birthday celebration promises an evening of world-class musicianship and joyous swing from three of jazz guitar’s finest voices.

The performance will take place at Birdland Theater located at 15 West 44th Street, New York, NY. Tickets can be purchased online on Birdland's website. For any further questions call (212) 581-3080.

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