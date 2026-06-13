FRONT OF HOUSE: THE BROADWAY TAKEOVER Returns To 54 Below Highlighting Staff from SIX

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Back by popular demand, Front of House: The Broadway Takeover will return to 54 Below with a special SIX edition, celebrating the vocal talents of Broadway’s Front of House staff.

This edition spotlights members of the Front of House team from SIX on Broadway, including the ushers, merch teams, bathroom attendants, bar staff, and other workers who help keep the magic alive offstage. For one night only, these Broadway workers step into the spotlight to perform songs from their dream roles offering fresh and personal takes on the characters they hope to play someday.

The evening is produced by Rikki Jacobs, with music direction by Jeffrey Schmelkin, and features performances by Zacqué Aaronson, Autumn Dion, Emma Healy, Lindsey Lewis, Marion Michaels, Kyle Morales, Emily Szajnuk, Kent Walker, and Caroline Weston.

The concert will also feature special guest Abigail Barlow, Grammy Award winner and songwriter of The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical. Jared Shaw joins on drums.

Front of House: The Broadway Takeover - SIX Edition will play 54 Below, located at 254 West 54th Street, Cellar, New York, NY on Wednesday, June 17 at 9:30 PM, with doors opening at 9:00 PM. Tickets range from $19.50 to $69, including fees, with a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at the 54 Below website, or by calling 54 Below at (646) 476-3551.

Please note that all artists and acts are subject to change.

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