Christine Ebersole and Billy Stritch Return to 54 Below This Fall

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54 Below will welcome back two-time Tony Award winner Christine Ebersole, joined by her longtime music director Billy Stritch, for a special evening celebrating their 25-year friendship. The show will feature selections from the golden age of Broadway, movie musical favorites and jazz standards. Performances will take place October 27 – 31 at 7pm.

Patron/Member presale begins on Fri, Apr 17 at 12pm. Tickets go on sale to the General Public on Thur, Apr 23 at 12pm.

Ebersole and Stritch first met while starring in the 2001 Broadway revival of 42nd Street, where Christine’s performance as Dorothy Brock earned her first Tony Award. She received her second five years later for her unforgettable dual portrayal of Big Edie and Little Edie Beale in Grey Gardens. This special performance will include songs from both productions, along with stories and selections from their albums In Your Dreams and Sunday in New York.

Christine Ebersole recently completed the fifth and final season playing Dottie on Chuck Lorre’s hit sitcom “Bob Hearts Abishola” for CBS. This past June she starred in the Transport Group’s concert version of Follies at Carnegie Hall. She appeared most recently on Broadway in War Paint in her Tony nominated role as Elizabeth Arden, opposite fellow Tony nominee Patti LuPone as Helena Rubinstein. She won her second Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, as well as virtually every Off-Broadway award, for her “dual role of a lifetime” as Edith Beale and Little Edie Beale in Grey Gardens. She also recently starred in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Oscar nominated film Licorice Pizza as Lucille Doolittle, based on Lucille Ball. In 2018 she made her LA Opera debut as the Old Lady in Francesca Zambello’s production of Candide conducted by James Conlon.

Her extensive Broadway career also includes her Tony Award-winning performance as Dorothy Brock in the hit revival of 42nd Street, in addition to leading roles in On the Twentieth Century, Oklahoma!, Camelot, Gore Vidal’s The Best Man, Steel Magnolias, the revival of Noel Coward’s Blithe Spirit, and Dinner at Eight, for which she received both Tony® and Drama Desk Award nominations. She received an Obie Award and a Drama Desk nomination for her performance in Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads. Concert appearances include the concert version of the opera The Grapes of Wrath at Carnegie Hall, the San Francisco Symphony’s tribute to Leonard Bernstein, the Boston Pops’ concert version of A Little Night Music, and PBS concerts Gershwin at 100: A Celebration at Carnegie Hall and The Rodgers & Hart Story: Thou Swell, Thou Witty.

In addition to her acclaimed stage career, Christine has also appeared in numerous hit films such as The Wolf of Wall Street, Amadeus, Tootsie, Richie Rich, Black Sheep, Steven Universe, and The Big Wedding, in which she also composed and performed the song “Gently Down The Stream.” Her television career began as a regular cast member on “Saturday Night Live” alongside Eddie Murphy. She also played Tessitura in Gypsy with Bette Midler and has appeared on “Pose,” “Madam Secretary,” “Blue Bloods,” “American Horror Story,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” “Search Party,” “Will & Grace,” “Murphy Brown,” and “The Colbert Report.”

Billy Stritch began his career in Houston, Texas, where he formed the vocal trio Montgomery, Plant and Stritch. The trio performed all over New York and Europe from 1983 until they disbanded in 1990. A chance meeting with Liza Minnelli in March of 1991 resulted in her asking him to create vocal arrangements for the record-breaking extravaganza Liza Stepping Out at Radio City Music Hall. In addition to his 25-year collaboration with as accompanist and opening act for Liza, Billy recently toured with the legendary Tony Bennett as Tony’s pianist and musical director. A solo entertainer in his own right, he has performed his own shows (including tributes to Mel Tormé and Cy Coleman) in concert halls and nightclubs across the country.

Billy also serves as music director for such leading vocalists as Marilyn Maye, Linda Lavin, Linda Eder, Christine Ebersole and Paulo Szot. He is the co-writer of the Grammy-winning song “Does He Love You” recorded by Reba McEntire and Linda Davis. The single reached the number one spot on the Billboard Country music chart, winning a Grammy Award and selling in excess of five million copies along the way. Billy has arranged music for many top performers and created the arrangements for Minnelli On Minnelli and Liza’s At The Palace, both at Broadway’s famed Palace Theater. He was also seen onstage playing the role of Oscar in the Tony Award® winning Broadway revival of 42nd Street in 2001.

Christine Ebersole with Billy Stritch plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 27 – 31 at 7pm. Cover charges are $47 (includes $7 in fees) - $107.50 (includes $12.50 in fees). Premiums are $168 (includes $18 in fees) - $173 (includes $18 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.