Cabaret Roundup: June 29-July 5 – Linda Eder, Tony Danza & More in NYC

NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. Sign Up

Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including Independence Day celebrations, a concert by TV star Tony Danza (TAXI, WHO'S THE BOSS), and more.

PS: In addition to these events, make sure to check out our roundup of free concerts this week, and our list of free outdoor concerts for Summer 2026.

Linda Eder at 54 Below

June 29 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

One of the world’s most beloved and versatile voices, Linda Eder is forever linked to Broadway history via her Theatre World Award winning performance in Jekyll & Hyde. After her previously sold out runs, 54 Below is delighted to welcome back this celebrated songstress to our stage for these very special performances. She’s a best-selling recording artist with fourteen solo albums to her credit, but now you can get up close and personal with Linda in Broadway’s living room.

Tickets: Tickets start at $74.50 including fees. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Simply Barbra: Celebrating the 50th anniversary of A Star is Born at the Green Room 42

June 29 at 8 pm

Tickets available here.

Legendary International Vocal Impressionist Steven Brinberg returns to The Green Room 42 with his latest Simply Barbra show celebrating the 50th anniversary of the star's icon version of A STAR IS BORN featuring many songs from the film as well as many of her other hits as well. The show features a special guest star and musical director Christopher Denny.

Tickets: Tickets start at $25. There is no item minimum.

Julia Shiplett: AMBIGUOUS at Joe’s Pub

July 1 at 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Julia Shiplett brings her sharp, personal, hilarious solo show back to Joe's Pub. Blending jokes and stories, humor and heart, AMBIGUOUS explores what it means to have overlapping identities and the messiness that comes with those in-between spaces. Your biracial, queer cousin will love it.

Tickets: Tickets are $30 (inclusive of advance phone/web service fee). There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.



Weds. July 1 @ 7:30 Declaration: Songs of Democracy, Voices of Hope at Wu Tsai Theater, David Geffen Hall (UWS)Weds. July 1 @ 7:30 pm

Lara Downes curates a trio of world premiere compositions reflecting on the present context and future possibility of the ideals of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

Info available here.

RSVP in advance. Tickets are pay-what-you-can. For sold-out shows, a day-of line will form day-of at the box office, prior to showtime. Tickets may become available to the day-of line on a first-come, first-served basis. Admission is not guaranteed.

Tony Danza : Sinatra & Stories at 54 Below

July 1-3 and 23-25 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

The show pays homage to the music of the legendary Frank Sinatra, whom Danza had a personal relationship with. Accompanied by his four-piece band, See the star of Taxi, Who’s the Boss, and countless other TV shows and movies bringing his trademark wit, charm, storytelling, and a touch of soft shoe and ukulele performances to a selection of Sinatra’s timeless classics.

Tickets: Tickets start at $41.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.



July 3 @ 7 Carnegie Hall Citywide: The Knights at Bryant ParkJuly 3 @ 7 pm

Info available here.

Celebrate Fourth of July weekend at a free outdoor performance by the intrepid chamber orchestra The Knights—a self-described “fellowship of adventurous musicians” with a fervent following at Carnegie Hall and across New York City. Led by Colin Jacobsen and Eric Jacobsen, they bring a program that fuses classical music with numerous American influences in true “Knightsian” fashion. Hear arrangements of Bonds’s “Troubled Water,” based on the spiritual “Wade in the Water”; selections from Coleridge-Taylor’s 24 Negro Melodies, arranged by violinist Curtis Stewart; Stones River by violinist Jeremy Kittel, which draws from a multicultural well of American Revolutionary and Civil War music; Colin Jacobsen’s arrangement of Paul Simon’s “American Tune” and other short works; a piece by Jacobsen inspired by Dvorák and bluegrass; and more.

Free & no rsvp needed

"Accentuate The Positive" Celebrating America's 250th Birthday in Song at Birdland Jazz Club

July 3-5

Tickets available here.

"Accentuate the Positive" is a celebration of the American Songbook on America's 250th Birthday. These timeless tunes from the 1920s–40s have been reimagined with new arrangements and interpreted by some of the brightest young stars in jazz. *Accentuate The Positive is presented in memory of Ken Peplowski

Tickets: Tickets start at $35.46 including fees. There is a $20 minimum on food or drinks per person.

Don't Miss a Cabaret News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Cabaret Shows