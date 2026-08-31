Cabaret Roundup: Aug. 31-Sept. 6 – Jekyll & Hyde Reunion, Free Moliere & More

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Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including a free Moliere performance, a reunion of Broadway's Jekyll & Hyde, and more.

Debbie Wileman – From London With Love – With Billy Stritch at Birdland Jazz Club

Mon. August 31 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Following a celebrated multi-city United States tour honoring Judy Garland during the holiday season, Wileman returns to New York after receiving rave reviews and standing ovations from sold-out audiences at venues including Carnegie Hall, the London Palladium, and the West End’s Ambassadors Theatre, as well as performances in Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Provincetown, and Los Angeles.

Tickets: Tickets start at $35.46 including fees. There is a $20 minimum on food or drinks per person.

Basement After Dark: The Music of RAYE at 54 Below

Mon. August 31 @ 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Step through the iconic red door of 54 Below and into Basement After Dark, a brand-new series where each installment will spotlight the music of a different artist, genre, or theme, all with an intimate vibe that feels right at home below street level.

Tickets: Tickets start at $19.50 including fees. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Youngmi Mayer: HAIRY BUTTHOLE at Joe's Pub

Tues. September 1 @ 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Hairy Butthole is a one-person show featuring Youngmi Mayer, one of the comics featured on Vulture's list of “Comedians You Should and Will Know” in 2024, based on the Korean saying "If you laugh while crying, hair will grow out of your butthole." The show follows highlights of her life based loosely on her memoir, I'm Laughing Because I'm Crying. It is a sad comedy show designed to make the audience laugh and cry at the same time.

Tickets: Tickets are $30 (inclusive of advance phone/web service fee; door price). There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum, per person, during every show at Joe's Pub.

Murder At The Gates by Steven Sater and James Bourne Concert at 54 Below

Fri. September 4 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Songs from the new teen murder-mystery musical Murder at the Gates, by Steven Sater (Spring Awakening) and James Bourne (Busted, “Year 3000”), will be presented at 54 Below in a one-night-only concert celebration. A powerhouse young cast (featuring special guests straight from Broadway) brings the show’s electrifying pop/rock score to life. Join the party and be among the first to experience this exciting new musical.

Tickets: Remaining tickets start at $107.50 including fees. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Jekyll & Hyde: In Concert! Feat. Christiane Noll & more at 54 Below

Sat. September 5 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

The first Broadway musical to have inspired a cult following so intensely fanatical that they had their own title: “The Jekkies.” And they had good reason to love this show with such ferocious devotion. It opened in 1997 and ran for four years, making a matinee idol out of its male lead, Robert Cuccioli, and launching a brilliant concert career for its female star, Linda Eder. The concert version of this much-beloved show will burst upon the 54 Below stage to once again give glory to this thrilling Frank Wildhorn music and stirring lyrics by Wildhorn, Steve Cuden, and the legendary Leslie Bricusse. This special concert event will once again shine a light on one of Broadway’s most famous cult musical scores with songs like “This is the Moment,” “Someone Like You,” “Once Upon a Dream,” “A New Life,” and so many more!

Tickets: Remaining tickets start at $63.50 including fees. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Moliere’s Don Juan at LeFrak Center at Lakeside, Prospect Park (Brooklyn)

September 5-27

RSVP at www.moliereinthepark.org

In MIP's reimagining of the thrilling tale of Don Juan, three actors (Naomi Lorrain, Daniel Pearce, Michelle Veintimilla) transform before our eyes into more than ten characters, while Don Juan (Keshav Moodliar) and his faithful sidekick Sganarelle (Kaliswa Brewster) remain the only fixed figures in a world that constantly shifts around them. The result is a fast-paced theatrical spectacle where identities blur, loyalties shift, and the unexpected lurks at every corner.

Gabrielle Stravelli Trio at Birdland Jazz Club

Sat. September 5, 12, 19 & 26 @ 5:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Gabrielle Stravelli combines a tremendous swing feel with a gift for lyric interpretation, leading to a richly varied career defined by highly individual choices and a genuine connection with audiences. In the last year Gabrielle made her Carnegie Hall debut with the New York Pops Orchestra and released her fifth album, "Beautiful Moons Ago."

Tickets: Tickets start at $35.46 including fees. There is a $20 minimum on food or drinks per person.

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