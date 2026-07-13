Brandon Collins Will Bring MILLENNIALS 'R US to Caveat

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Comedian Brandon Collins (Drunk Black History) will brings his generation to the stage for a night of burnout, Blockbuster memories, and the participation trophies that didn't prepare anyone for 2026.

Brandon Collins, creator and host of the critically acclaimed Drunk Black History (featured at the New York Comedy Festival), returns to the stage with a brand-new solo storytelling and stand-up showcase: Millennials 'R Us. Collins gathers his generation's most emotionally unavailable storytellers and comedians for an evening dedicated to what it actually means to be a millennial in 2026.

Doors open on Wednesday, August 5th at 6:30pm and the show starts at 7:00pm at Caveat NYC (21A Clinton Street, New York, NY 10002).

Millennials 'R Us unpacks what it means to be raised on Blockbuster Video and broken promises: student loan spirals, situationships that lasted longer than some marriages, the death of the "American Dream," and the specific trauma of watching your favorite pop stars go to rehab. Along with the laughs, the night will feature an audience Q&A, raffles, and a few surprises for anyone still holding onto their AIM screen name.

Joining Collins on stage will be Eric Schmidt (Live Snakes Comedy), Sibo (Montclair Comedy Festival), and Humzah Choudry (NY Comedy Festival), with more names to be announced.

Collins is best known as the creator and host of Drunk Black History, the nationally touring, booze-fueled comedy history show that has been featured in the New York Comedy Festival and praised by outlets including the New York Times, Boston Globe, Thrillist, Axios, and Time Out for delivering entertainment that's educational, unpredictable, and perfect for audiences who want to learn while they laugh. With Millennials 'R Us, Collins turns that same sharp, historian's eye on his own generation.

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