BRAILLED IT to Open Nationwide From Suncatcher Productions

NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. Sign Up

Suncatcher Productions has announced plans to bring BRAILLED IT to theaters nationwide, with the film set to open in cinemas across the country this September.

Los Angeles, CA (July 27, 2026)—Suncatcher Productions announced today that it will bring the acclaimed documentary BRAILLED IT to theaters nationwide this fall, beginning with a theatrical engagement at New York's Quad Cinema on September 4, followed by a special screening at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., on September 14, with additional screenings planned in Los Angeles at the Laemmle Glendale, San Francisco at the Roxie Theater, Atlanta at the Tara Theater, Seattle at the SIFF Film Center, Nightlight Cinema in Akron, and more locations to be announced. The film, which world-premiered at the Slamdance Film Festival earlier this year, was directed by blind and low-vision students Salome Cummins, Isaiah Gauthier, and Christopher Morgan alongside producer/writer/director David Grabias and co-director Brendon Schulze of Artifact Studios.

Every year, the top under-18 braille readers and writers from across the English-speaking world gather in Los Angeles to compete in the Braille Challenge. For one weekend, blind and low-vision kids are no longer the minority in the room. They're competing, forming friendships, going head-to-head against rivals, and being recognized not for their disability, but for their skill.

In BRAILLED IT, the camera is placed directly in their hands. As the kids document the competition themselves, their fragmented imagery and candid moments of nerves, boredom, joy, and triumph invite audiences to experience the event on their terms. Designed with audio description and accessibility at its core–not as an afterthought but as a fundamental creative tool–the film shifts authorship and perspective to the community on screen, revealing a world defined not by limitation, but by mastery, ambition, and the transformative power of literacy.

'We are excited for audiences to experience BRAILLED IT in theaters, where they will be immersed in the perspective of these brilliant directors. Open audio descriptions at all theatrical screenings is a long overdue accessibility milestone. But, at the end of the day, BRAILLED IT is simply a funny and joyous story that is relatable to all audiences,' said Annalisa Shoemaker, CEO at Suncatcher.

'We are thrilled to partner with Suncatcher for the film's theatrical rollout', said David Grabias, Executive Producer at Artifact. 'We believe that sharing BRAILLED IT in theaters demonstrates that there is a real demand from the blind/low-vision community for movies in that setting, and unlocks opportunities for meaningful in-person dialogue among audiences across the sight spectrum.'

BRAILLED IT will open in select theaters nationwide beginning September 2026, with additional markets and community screenings to follow. Live brailling demonstrations, where audiences can have their name or short phrase brailled for them, will be held at many screenings, along with same-day filmmaking workshops for blind/low-vision youth. Screening dates and information can be found at brailledit.com.

About Suncatcher Productions

Suncatcher Productions is a woman and disabled-led boutique film distribution company that amplifies intentional, representative stories to awaken audiences. Suncatcher specializes in theatrical distribution and prioritizes films about women, people with disabilities, and the environment. Since 2023, Suncatcher has led the theatrical release for thirteen feature films, including To Kill A Tiger, an Academy Award nominee for Best Documentary Feature, and Slamdance winner Good Bad Things, a disability-themed rom-com that Suncatcher sold to Hulu and Music Box Films.

About Artifact Studios

Artifact is a full-service production studio that for over two decades has celebrated the diversity of the human spirit. Artifact's filmmakers have made more than twenty acclaimed documentaries around the world, garnering Emmy Awards and nominations, Geminis, Clios, and support and awards from scores of institutions, including PBS, HBO, A&E, Discovery, The Sundance Institute, Tribeca, the Center for Asian American Media, the California Council for the Humanities, and the Museum of Modern Art.

Don't Miss a Cabaret News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...