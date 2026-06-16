BLACK, BOLD & BEAUTIFUL to Celebrate Black Women at 54 Below

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On July 23, 2026, audiences will gather at 54 Below for Black, Bold & Beautiful, a vibrant evening honoring the voices, stories, and artistry of Black women through music, spoken word, storytelling, and comedy.

Produced by Desirée Dabney and Nesziah Dennis, directed by Dabney, with music direction and piano by Mara Smith, Black, Bold & Beautiful is part concert, part theatrical event, and part celebration. The cabaret weaves together jazz, R&B, Broadway, gospel, spoken word, and comedy into a powerful tapestry of empowerment, vulnerability, resilience, and joy.

Opening with Nina Simone's iconic "Four Women," the evening journeys through timeless classics including Billie Holiday's "Stormy Weather" and Sarah Vaughan's "Misty," grooves with the sounds of Jill Scott and Esperanza Spalding, and soars with Broadway favorites from The Color Purple and Dreamgirls.

The cast features an extraordinary lineup of artists whose work spans Broadway, national tours, acclaimed regional theatres, cruise lines, national concert stages, television, and film. Audiences can expect an unforgettable evening of powerhouse vocals, heartfelt storytelling, and artistic excellence.

Featured performers include Kamari Branch, Desirée Dabney, Nesziah Dennis, Steph Lyons, Dee-D Miller, Jana Nicole Prentiss, Asé Micah Tyler, and Shawn Williams. Additional artists will be announced.

"This evening celebrates the beauty, strength, resilience, and brilliance of Black women across generations," says creator and director Desirée Dabney. "Through music, poetry, laughter, and storytelling, we invite audiences into a shared experience of joy, reflection, and community."

The production also highlights the remarkable talent emerging from Richmond, Virginia's thriving arts community, bringing local artists to one of New York City's most prestigious performance venues.

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