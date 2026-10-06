BILINGUAL BROADWAY CANTA to Move to The Red Eye in Hell's Kitchen
The series will present performers including Agustina Coretti and Jenyvette Vega, curated by hosts Jon Rodez and Luis E. Mora with special guest Tabitha Sky Almonte.
Bilingual Broadway Collective will continue its monthly Bilingual Broadway Canta performance series on Tuesday, October 6 at a new venue: The Red Eye in Hell's Kitchen. This series brings together NYC performers for an evening of music, community, and celebration of the bilingual experience.
Bilingual Broadway Canta gives performers an opportunity to share their work, connect with fellow artists, and build community. Each month features a different theme, with performers submitting proposals that are curated by the evening's hosts: Jon Rodez and Luis E. Mora. They are joined by Tik tok sensation Tabitha Sky Almonte as a special guest.
Performers include Agustina Coretti, Leanna Finol, Angelina Menendez, Brian Rodriguez, Juan Luis Espinal, Corinne Ferrer, Lena Rodriguez, Jenyvette Vega, Omar Diaz, Karla Joan Rivera, Paola Hernández, Adriel Orlando Garcia, Facundo Agustin, Adriana Aquino Andino, Dominic Grijalva,
Unlike a traditional cabaret or open mic, Bilingual Broadway Canta intentionally prioritizes community over competition. Audiences are encouraged to dance, sing along, cheer, and participate, creating an atmosphere where performers and audience members can experience the evening together.
Admission to Bilingual Broadway Canta is FREE. Attendees will have the opportunity to support Bilingual Broadway Collective through donations during the event.
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