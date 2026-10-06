BILINGUAL BROADWAY CANTA to Move to The Red Eye in Hell's Kitchen

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Bilingual Broadway Collective will continue its monthly Bilingual Broadway Canta performance series on Tuesday, October 6 at a new venue: The Red Eye in Hell's Kitchen. This series brings together NYC performers for an evening of music, community, and celebration of the bilingual experience.

Bilingual Broadway Canta gives performers an opportunity to share their work, connect with fellow artists, and build community. Each month features a different theme, with performers submitting proposals that are curated by the evening's hosts: Jon Rodez and Luis E. Mora. They are joined by Tik tok sensation Tabitha Sky Almonte as a special guest.

Performers include Agustina Coretti, Leanna Finol, Angelina Menendez, Brian Rodriguez, Juan Luis Espinal, Corinne Ferrer, Lena Rodriguez, Jenyvette Vega, Omar Diaz, Karla Joan Rivera, Paola Hernández, Adriel Orlando Garcia, Facundo Agustin, Adriana Aquino Andino, Dominic Grijalva,

Unlike a traditional cabaret or open mic, Bilingual Broadway Canta intentionally prioritizes community over competition. Audiences are encouraged to dance, sing along, cheer, and participate, creating an atmosphere where performers and audience members can experience the evening together.

Admission to Bilingual Broadway Canta is FREE. Attendees will have the opportunity to support Bilingual Broadway Collective through donations during the event.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 07 Hrs 51 Min 03 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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