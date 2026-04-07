Andy Karl, Alex Moffat, and More Set For 7th Annual 54/54/54

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This 5/4, come witness 54 brand-new intrepid performers join the storied legacy in the lucky seventh edition of one of 54 Below's most legendary shows!

Since 2018, this annual spectacle has featured 324 different singers performing 324 different 54-second songs — everything including musical theatre, pop, TV themes, rap, opera, original songs, Gregorian chants, and so much more. All under the watchful eyes of the 54/54/54 countdown clock and gong.

The cast includes Kiki Ball-Change, Olivia Bass, Jack Baugh, Phoenix Best, Kevin Boseman, Hunter Brown, Harley Cameron, Sophia Carvalho, Naomi Castellano, RJ City, Britney Coleman, Steven Cutts, Stephanie D'Abruzzo, John El-Jor, Ashley Everhart, Emily Frick, Dara Gallagher, Daniel Gaymon, Jim Glaub, Harrison Greenbaum, Joanna Guarino, Olivia Hardy, Michael Hartney, Isabella Henao, Carl Holder, Andy Karl, Leo Lion, Noel MacNeal, Clare Martin, Kelly McIntyre, Bea Mienik, Alex Moffat, Josh Nasser, Tanzil Philip, Samantha Pollino, Edward Precht, Macon Prickett, Zach Raffio, Christopher M. Ramirez, Chandler Robyn, HaleyJane Rose, Lindsay Rose, Chanel Samson, Thom Sesma, Shénna, Claire-Frances Sullivan, Isabelle Van Vleet, Hallie Walker, Alyssa Wray, and more to be announced soon!

Swings include Aaron Clark Burstein and Gillian Gurganus

54/54/54 plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Monday, 5/4/2025. There is a $40-$51 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum.