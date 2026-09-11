54 GETS AWAY WITH MURDER to Open at 54 Below

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54 Below will present Dante Brattelli, Jadyn Romè, and more in 54 Gets Away With Murder, a cold-blooded cabaret from the minds of Fortunate Few Productions, on October 16th at 9:30PM EST! 54 Gets Away With Murder sees the microphone getting passed to music's most conniving killers, bringing a mixture of musical theatre, country, hip-hop, and jazz to Broadway's basement. Featuring raucous renditions of songs from Sweeney Todd, Bonnie & Clyde, Little Shop of Horrors, Death Becomes Her, and the songbooks of artists including Rihanna, Miranda Lambert, Bobby Darin, and Scissor Sisters, this night of cold-blooded camp is sure to be a bloody good time.

Produced and directed by Tommy Kelly (NY: A Funny Thing... Forum) with Aidan C. White serving as associate producer, 54 Gets Away With Murder will feature musical direction and piano accompaniment by Aidan S. Wells, with Thomas E. Carley on bass and Brandon Jackson on percussion. The cast – an ensemble marrying emerging talents in the world of musical theatre with longtime industry veterans – consists of Jerett Elijah Benjamin (NY: Hyenas in Petticoats), Dante Brattelli (Red Bucket Follies), Bryson Brunson (TV: 'Wayne Brady's Comedy IQ'), Trace Burchart (Regional: Sweeney Todd), Allison Calabrese (Regional: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Jalen Ford (Off-B'way: Bury Your Gays), Dylan Grosh-Hoy, Rae Hillman (Regional: Something Rotten!), Eden Lakey-Wright (NY: Waiting in a Time of Revelation), Dani Lorin, Ariella Silvina Nahson Mandel (Regional: Godspell), Jadyn Romè (Nat'l Tour: TINA – The Tina Turner Musical), Kira Safier (Nat'l Tour: Cirque Dreams Holidaze), Sophie Joan Tyler (Off-B'way: Like the Wind), and Olivia Wasser.

54 Gets Away With Murder plays at 54 Below (254 West 54th St.) on October 16th, 2026 at 9:30pm EST. Tickets are available starting at $19.50 (including $4.50 in platform fees) - $41.50 (including $6.50 in platform fees). Premiums are $52.50 (including $7.50 in platform fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum.

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