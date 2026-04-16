2025 MAMA'S NEXT BIG ACT Winner Aaron Valentine to Make Solo Cabaret Debut at Don't Tell mama

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Vocalist Aaron Valentine, winner of the 2025 Mama's Next Big Act competition, will make his solo cabaret debut in Who Are You Again? Learning to Sing Through Life at Don't Tell Mama this month. A New York native, Aaron's life and relationship with music are nurtured by and deeply entwined with the vibrant city he is proud to call home. Jazz, soul, musical theater, and even classical music have all played prominent roles in Valentine's development as an artist, and he is excited to finally bring this Melting Pot of influences to the cabaret stage.

Who Are You Again? Learning to Sing Through Life is a coming of age story; a humorous and heartfelt celebration of the lives we lead in our love for music. Join Aaron as he recounts his adventures in love, education, self-discovery, and the greatest horror known to man: musical theater auditions in New York City. Featuring the music of Stephen Sondheim, Marvin Hamlisch, Lynda Carter, Nina Simone, Alicia Keys, and more. There will be laughs, tears, and maybe even some of that personal growth everyone's been raving about!

The show is directed by Lennie Watts with musical direction by Tracy Stark. Who Are You Again? Learning to Sing Through Life opens on Friday, April 17th at 7pm, with additional 7pm performances on Sunday, April 19th and Thursday, April 30th. A matinee performance will be held on Saturday, May 2nd at 1pm.

Cover is $20 ($15 for MAC members) with a $20 two-drink minimum. CASH ONLY. Reservations can be made at : https://shows.donttellmamanyc.com/