truTV to Premiere IT'S PERSONAL WITH AMY HOGGARTÂ 

t's Personal with Amy Hoggart will premiere Wednesday, February 26 at 10pm on truTV. The new series, featuring under-qualified and over-confident Brit Amy Hoggart, seeks to make Americans feel better by attacking issues that make their lives - and Amy's - harder. It's Personal with Amy Hoggart, executive produced by Samantha Bee, is part of truTV's line-up that's bold and fresh, showcasing audacious content with relatable characters and laugh-out-loud moments.



"I'm trying to be a better person!", proclaims Hoggart. "And good people help people! Whatever the outcome, please know that my intentions were kind. I'm so grateful to Sam and truTV for this incredible opportunity to save people and change their lives. One day, I hope someone is kind enough to do the same for me!"



"I am so happy everyone outside of our offices now gets to benefit from Amy's extraordinary knowledge that is not based on any medical training," says Samantha Bee. "Amy is extremely smart and talented so I know her show can make an impact on the emotional distress Americans are currently facing. Do they give out PhDs to TV hosts? No? I bet they will after a season of this show."



Although Hoggart doesn't have a license, PhD, or any actual qualifications whatsoever, in each episode of It's Personal with Amy Hoggart, a docu-style comedy series, she attempts to untangle people's everyday issues such as shame, revenge, anxiety, grief, and... Miami. Each episode, viewers learn how Amy's personal issues echo those of her clients' in unexpected, ridiculous ways. As a self-proclaimed "empath and really nice person," Amy goes to absurd lengths to get her clients - all real people, not actors - to feel just a little bit better. She's desperate to help, and it definitely shows.



Hoggart will host and serve as executive producer of the series while she continues her duties as a correspondent on TBS's own Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, where she is well known for her pieces on Brexit and Scotland, and generally using her accent to make Americans think she's more intelligent than she is. Previously, Amy wrote and starred in the faux-reality series Almost Royal.



It's Personal with Amy Hoggart is executive produced by Samantha Bee and Jason Jones for Randy & Pam's Quality Entertainment. Leo Allen (Nathan for You, Comedy Bang! Bang!) serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside executive producers Tony Hernandez and Brooke Posch of Jax Media.





