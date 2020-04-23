truTV Announces Season Three Premiere Date for AT HOME WITH AMY SEDARIS

truTV invites guests back into the rich, imaginative - and slightly deranged - world of AT HOME WITH AMY SEDARIS for the 10-episode third season of the Emmy®-nominated variety sketch series. Returning on Wednesday, May 20 at 10:00pm ET/PT, the show was created by Amy Sedaris and showcases her unique, distinctive brand of hospitality each week.

Watch the trailer below!

This season, Sedaris is joined by a formidable group of guest stars, including: Laura Benanti, Arturo Castro, Michael Cera, Ann Dowd, Rachel Dratch, Bridget Everett, Ana Gasteyer, David Alan Grier, Josh Hamilton, Darrell Hammond, Jackie Hoffman, Richard Kind, David Koechner, Jane Krakowski, Debi Mazar, Michael McKean, Chris Parnell, Tim Robinson, Paul Rudd, James Saito, Peter Serafinowicz, Michael Shannon, Jason Sudeikis, Justin Theroux, and Matt Walsh.



Each week of AT HOME WITH AMY SEDARIS touches on a specific theme and features imaginative characters, how-to demonstrations, special guests, and more. Subversive twists take segments in delightfully eccentric directions as Sedaris demonstrates her cooking, crafting, and homemaking skills. New topics explored this season include preparing for a baby, the do's and don'ts of travel, how to celebrate Easter, and what to expect on a first date.



The series has become a critical hit since its debut in 2018, with season two being hailed as "close to genius" (People) "magical" (The New York Times) and "just plain strange as hell" (Vulture). The show has earned back-to-back Emmy® nominations in the Variety Sketch category and WGA Award nominations in the Comedy/Variety Sketch Series category.



Building on her diverse collection of eccentric original characters, Sedaris again takes turns in a variety of roles and debuts a new character this season, Detective Mungus, joining Southern socialite Patty Hogg, peculiar neighbor Nutmeg, and regional wine lady, Ronnie Vino. Beloved series regular Cole Escola (Chassie Tucker), and recurring guest stars John Early (Russell Schnabble), David Pasquesi (Tony the Knife Man), Matt Malloy (Leslie), Heather Lawless (Ruth, The Lady Who Lives in the Woods), and Ana Fabrega (Esther) all return to reprise their memorable roles.



Season three of AT HOME WITH AMY SEDARIS is produced by A24 with Sedaris serving as executive producer.





