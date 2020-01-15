truTV Announces New Series HOT ONES: THE GAME SHOW

truTV's fiery new series Hot Ones: The Game Show is set to make its debut on Tuesday, February 18 at 10:00pm ET/PT. This hilarious half-hour game show is based on the hugely popular Hot Ones web series created by Complex Networks' First We Feast. In each episode, host Sean Evans welcomes fans into the "Pepperdome" to compete against one another by answering trivia questions and eating increasing mouth-scorching hot wings for $25,000 and the chance to become Hot Ones legends. The series has wrapped production on its 20-episode order and the network has also licensed the rights to 20 episodes of the original web series, which will air after each episode of Hot Ones: The Game Show, as part of a Hot Ones hour on truTV.



Hot Ones: The Game Show joins truTV's line-up that's bold and fresh, showcasing audacious content with relatable characters and laugh-out-loud moments.



Hot Ones has become a global phenomenon, with more than one-billion views over ten seasons, and now fans have been invited to join in the fun. Each week, two teams compete in a battle of gastrointestinal fortitude through three rounds of trivia while chowing down on blazing hot wings slathered in sauces so fiery, contestants start to lose control of their senses. Each team will become completely disoriented while they try to battle the insane heat of each sauce and make it through to the next round. With EMTs standing by, reactions range from tears, sweat, vomit and in one case, a panic attack, as their mouths melt from the intense heat of the sauce. After three rounds the team with the most cash will enter the RING OF FIRE where they must work together to win the grand prize and the soothing milkshake antidote to their burning mouths.



This season, teams feature grandmothers, drag performers, firefighters, engaged couples, father/daughter pairs, among many more. Fans have no idea what they are in for, as these are all new blazing sauce recipes from around the country, bringing the heat along with the tears.



For the "Spice Lords" looking to get their Hot Ones fix sooner, the interview show returns for an all-new Season 11 on Thursday, February 6 at 11 a.m. ET on First We Feast's Youtube channel.

Hot Ones: The Game Show is produced by DIGA Studios. Sean Evans is executive producing, with Scott St. John serving as showrunner and executive producer, and DIGA's Tony DiSanto, Tommy Coriale and Nick Rigg executive producing as well. Michael Bloom also serves as executive producer for Bongo Pictures while Chris Schonberger and Justin Killion serve as executive producers for Complex Networks.





