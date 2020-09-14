mxmtoon's New Podcast 365 DAYS WITH MXMTOON Launches Today

Maia will take you through the most interesting, weird, and funny events of that day in history.

Today is the launch of 365 days with mxmtoon, a new podcast from mxmtoon, where each day for an entire year, 20-year-old Maia will take you through the most interesting, weird, and funny events of that day in history. Released in partnership with Talkhouse and you can subscribe to daily episodes here.

Entering the Apple Podcast charts at number 6, 365 days with mxmtoon was named one of Vulture's top podcasts to listen to this fall saying "There are strong performance art vibes with this, and there's also an impressive amount of ambition."

Maia tells us "365 days with mxmtoon is a daily podcast with a focus on world history, music history, and my own life too! i believe it's my responsibility to help shed light on important issues, and this podcast can hopefully motivate others to spark a conversation with their communities as we venture through the miscellaneous nature of our world."

The podcast is another exciting development from theartist/songwriter/actor/designer/gamer/simp, who aside from being one of the fastest creators on Twitch right now, last week released her compelling and pop-forward new single "ok on your own." Teaming up with Carly Rae Jepsen, the result is one of the most undeniable ballads of the summer and was featured by The New York Times, Pitchfork, NPR, Rolling Stone and more. It will be featured on her upcoming dusk EP which is being released on October 1st.

Listen to "ok on your own" here:

