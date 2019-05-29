Zack Synder's ARMY OF THE DEAD Rounds Out Cast

May. 29, 2019  

Zack Snyder's zombie thriller Army of the Dead has rounded out its cast.

Ella Purnell (Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, Sweetbitter), Ana De La Reguera (Everything, Everything, Goliath), Theo Rossi (Luke Cage, Sons of Anarchy) and Huma Qureshi (Kaala, Viceroy's House, Gangs of Wasseypur, Badlapur) join the previously announced Dave Bautista.

Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

Army of the Dead marks Snyder's return to the zombie genre, previously making his directorial debut with Dawn of the Dead for Universal Pictures.

The film is directed by Synder from his story, with screenplay by Joby Harold and Snyder & Shay Hatten. The film is produced by The Stone Quarry's Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder and Wesley Coller.

Principal photography is set to begin in July.



