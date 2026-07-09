YOU, ME & TUSCANY Sets Streaming Debut on Peacock

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You, Me & Tuscany, the romantic comedy film starring Halle Bailey, will make its streaming debut on August 7, exclusively on Peacock. The movie debuted in theaters in April and is currently available to rent or purchase on digital platforms.

The rom-com follows Anna (Bailey), who impersonates a man’s fiancée while crashing at his home in Italy. However, things get complicated when she falls for the man’s cousin (Regé-Jean Page), and the heat between them ignites a fire that will transform her life.

From Universal Pictures and Will Packer Productions, the movie also stars Lorenzo De Moor, Marco Calvani, Isabella Ferrari, Paolo Sassanelli, Stefania Casini, Stella Pecollo, Aziza Scott, Tommaso Cassissa, and Nia Vardalos.

You, Me & Tuscany is directed by Kat Coiro from a screenplay by Ryan Engle, based on a story by Ryan Engle & Kristin N. Engle.

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