YOU ARE HERE Series Greenlit by Starz, Starring Claire Foy

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Starz has given a series order to a drama adaptation of YOU ARE HERE, the best-selling novel by David Nicholls, with Claire Foy and Matthew Macfadyen attached to star in the lead roles.

STARZ and BBC have greenlit 'You Are Here,' an honest, witty and tender LOVE STORY based on author David Nicholls' critically acclaimed, best-selling novel of the same name. Nicholls (One Day, Starter for Ten, Us) has also written the eight-part adaptation, which will be directed by Lenny Abrahamson (Room, 'Normal People') and produced by Element Pictures, a Fremantle company ('Normal People,' 'The Cage,' Bugonia). Set along the Coast to Coast walking trail from the Lake District to Robin Hood's Bay in North Yorkshire, 'You Are Here' will be filmed in the Lake District and around Manchester.

Multi-award-winning actors Matthew Macfadyen ('Succession,' 'Legacy of Spies,' 'Death by Lightning') and Claire Foy (All of Us Strangers, The Magic Faraway Tree, 'The Crown') will lead the cast as Michael and Marnie respectively. When a mutual friend throws them together, Marnie and Michael unexpectedly find themselves setting off on an epic walk. Against the odds, they end up on the BRINK of a relationship that neither was looking for, but which might be exactly THE ONE they both need.

'You Are Here' is about finding a connection when you least expect it and overcoming the obstacles of midlife. Treading the tricky path from loneliness to love, Marnie and Michael go coast-to-coast across the stunning (and sometimes soaking) English countryside, navigating an undeniable attraction that is as exhilarating as it is terrifying.

Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming, STARZ, says: ''You Are Here' is disarming, sly and deeply romantic. It captures something true and aching about the way we love now. Together with our partners at the BBC, we are thrilled to be working with the dream team of David, Lenny, Claire, Matthew and Element Pictures to bring this beautiful LOVE STORY to life. It's a perfect fit for our STARZ audience.'

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