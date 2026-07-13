XXXTentacion Animated Film MAKE OUT HILL in the Works

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A new animated film inspired by the life and legacy of the late musician xxTentacion is in the works. Titled Make Out Hill, the film hails from Black-owned animation studio Martian Blueberry and is being developed in partnership with The xxTentacion Estate.

In a departure from the traditional biopic, Make Out Hill will instead "draw inspiration from xxTentacion’s raw and emotional vulnerability and fearless creativity that he expressed through his artistry in this first-of-its-kind animated film," according to the official announcement. "The film follows the journey of a fractured young soul traveling through interconnected fantasy worlds in search of the missing pieces of his heart. Blending anime, dark fantasy, horror, romance, comedy, the film unfolds as a visually explosive fever dream where fallen angels, astral realms, shadow demons, and other worlds collide in a cosmic coming-of-age journey about identity, loneliness, transformation, and the war between who we are, who the world sees, and who we’re fighting to become."

“xxTentacion changed music by refusing to fit inside a box. At Martian Blueberry, we've built our studio around that same philosophy,” said Martian Blueberry co-Founders Love and Carl Jones. “Rather than making a traditional biopic, we're creating an original cinematic experience inspired by Jah's imagination, vulnerability, and fearless creativity. We're grateful to his mother Cleo and the Estate for trusting us with something so personal, and we're committed to creating a film fans will remember for generations.”

“As a mother, one of the greatest gifts was watching Jah create without limits. He poured his heart, his questions, his struggles, and his dreams into everything he made,” said Cleopatra Bernard, xxTentaction’s mother and Executor of The xxTentacion Estate. “Make Out Hill isn’t about recreating his life—it’s about honoring his spirit, his imagination, and the message he left behind about growth, self-discovery, and transformation. I believe fans will recognize pieces of the artist they loved throughout this journey, and I couldn’t be more excited for the world to experience it. We’re honored to partner with Martian Blueberry to bring this vision to life and give fans a new way to experience the heart and creativity that defined his legacy."

Casting, first-look items, and an official premiere date for Make Out Hill will be announced later this year as the film is currently in pre-production.

Photo Courtesy of xxTentacion Estate

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