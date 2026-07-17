Will Ferrell on THE TONIGHT SHOW: TALLADEGA NIGHTS Origins and Molly Shannon Impression

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Will Ferrell sat down with Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON for a wide-ranging conversation that touched on his unlikely path to making TALLADEGA NIGHTS: THE BALLAD OF RICKY BOBBY, a fan encounter at a World Cup game, and his current film THE HAWK, which features Molly Shannon.

Ferrell told Fallon that he pitched TALLADEGA NIGHTS before he had any real knowledge of NASCAR, describing the process of building a film around a sport he had not yet studied. He also recounted being recognized by fans during halftime of a World Cup match, a moment that led to an impromptu photo session in the middle of the crowd.

The conversation shifted to THE HAWK, in which Ferrell stars alongside Molly Shannon. During the interview, Ferrell performed an impression of Shannon, giving Fallon and the studio audience a demonstration of his take on his co-star's mannerisms and delivery.

THE TONIGHT SHOW has featured a busy stretch of guests tied to major film and sports moments. Earlier this week, the show hosted segments connected to the World Cup Final, including a performance by Jimmy Fallon's ALTER EGO Hard Knoxx and a longest-goal breath competition staged on the studio floor.

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