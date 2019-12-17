Will Ferrell Will Lead THE LEGEND OF COCAINE ISLAND Remake

Deadline reports that Will Ferrell will star in a feature film remake of "The Legend of Cocaine Island."

Netflix produced the original documentary - they will also produce the feature film.

Peter Steinfeld will pen the script. Ferrell will produce.

In the documentary, a small-business owner and family man comes across the legend of a buried stash of cocaine worth $2 million hidden in the Caribbean. Having been wiped out during the Great Recession, he hatches a plan to retrieve the buried loot, using the talents of a band of colorful misfits. But without prior drug-running experience, trouble ensues.

Ferrell is best known for roles in comedies like "Elf," "Anchorman," and "Blades of Glory." He was also a fixture on "Saturday Night Live" for a long time.

Read the original story on Deadline.





