Will Ferrell Talks Playing a Golf Legend in Netflix Comedy THE HAWK

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Will Ferrell sat down with GOOD MORNING AMERICA to discuss his starring role in THE HAWK, a Netflix comedy series centered on a legendary golfer attempting to mount a late-career comeback. In the interview, Ferrell spoke about the project and what drew him to the role of a former PGA Tour champion returning to competition.

THE HAWK pairs Ferrell with Molly Shannon, his fellow SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE alumna. The two share a decades-long professional history, and Shannon has spoken publicly about their working relationship during the show's promotional run. Shannon discussed their bond and the personal history that shaped her comedic instincts in a separate appearance on The Daily Show.

Fortune Feimster also appears in the series, playing a caddy to Ferrell's character. Feimster described the experience of improvising alongside Ferrell on set during an appearance on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK.

Ferrell's GOOD MORNING AMERICA conversation adds to a broad promotional push for THE HAWK, with cast members making appearances across multiple programs in recent days to discuss the show's premise and their individual roles within it.

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