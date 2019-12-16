Wilderland Wildlife Film Festival Returns to UK and Ireland in Spring 2020

Wilderland Wildlife Film Festival is returning to theatres around the UK and Ireland in Spring 2020 after a hugely successful debut tour in 2019. Starting in Bristol on 1st March 2020 the tour will take in an initial 17 dates, including a London date at the RGS, before concluding in Northallerton on 3rd May 2020. The tour promises to share important and breathtaking stories from the natural world and tickets are available now from www.wilderlandfestival.com.

Selected from over a hundred entries from filmmakers around the globe, Wilderland Wildlife Film Festival is back for its second year touring the very best of the world's short wildlife films. These groundbreaking films will offer audiences unparalleled insight into some of the world's most incredible wildlife. A must-see for lovers of wildlife, film, travel, conservation and adventure - the brand new set of films will be announced in February 2020!

Wilderland Wildlife Film Festival is the brainchild of zoologist filmmakers Dan O'Neill and Isaac Rice, who in 2019 recruited some of the most acclaimed wildlife filmmakers to help judge a shortlist of over 50 short films that were submitted. These were then whittled down to the chosen 9 films that were seen during first ever Wilderland Wildlife Film Festival tour.

Amongst the 2019 festival line-up was A Voice Above Nature by Anne Moirand Blood Island by Lindsey Parietti both of whom were also part of the Jackson Hole Wildlife Film Festival which is one the biggest industry-focused wildlife film festivals in the world and where both independent and broadcast filmmakers contribute films from across the globe. Both of these films won the prestigious JACKSON WILD Award for Best Impact Short Film (Blood Island) and Best Student and Emerging Film (A Voice Above Nature) beating 600 film entries overall.

Judges for Wilderland Wildlife Film Festival 2019 included award-winning cameraman Doug Allan (The Blue Planet, Planet Earth, Frozen Planet), naturalist and author Stephen Moss (Britain's Big Wildlife Revival, Springwatch), and producer/director Louise Heren (Big Cat Diaries). These established judges chose films that took audiences on a journey through the world's most enigmatic wildlife; from a film exploring how the mercurial Snow Leopard and Himalayan communities co-exist, to the diminishing Orangutan population of Orangutans in Borneo, to the impact of noise-pollution in our seas on the majestic humpback whale and many more. Wilderland Wildlife Film Festival 2020 is again recruiting some of the most celebrated wildlife filmmakers to judge the new entries, filmmakers can submit their films up until February, with the new judges being announced in due course.

In 2019 audiences had the opportunity to support the effort to save some of our planet's most endangered species. At each show, audiences were invited to vote for one of five endangered species identified by the Wilderland Vote. Votes were counted each night and the Wilderland team are now about to embark on a journey to make a film about the most voted-for species, raising awareness of its plight and encouraging support for grassroots charities working to help them - this film will premier at the festival next year. Now it's your chance to get involved, voting for a brand new species commences on the opening night of the festival in March, which again will be made into a new film to premier in 2021 and will be funded by a percentage of profits from the festival.

Dan O'Neill and Isaac Rice said: "Following the incredible response from the 2019 Wilderland tour, we are thrilled to bring a whole new set of awe-inspiring wildlife and conservation films to the UK in 2020! It's a privilege to be able to showcase these films through the voices of the most talented independent filmmakers from across the world"

APPROX RUNNING TIMES

7.30pm - First Half

8.30pm - Interval

8.50pm­ - Second Half

9.50pm - Finish

Listings:

Date: Venue: Website:

01/03/2020 BRISTOL, 1532 www.1532bristol.co.uk

11/03/2020 LONDON, RGS www.rgs.org

24/03/2020 GALWAY, Town Hall www.tht.ie

25/03/2020 DUBLIN, Pavillion www.paviliontheatre.ie

26/03/2020 WESTPORT, Town Hall www.westporttheatre.com

01/04/2020 HERTFORD, Hertford Theatre www.hertfordtheatre.com

08/04/2020 WIMBORNE, Tivoli Theatre www.tivoliwimborne.co.uk

10/04/2020 GLASGOW, Eastwood Park Theatre www.eastwoodparktheatre.co.uk

11/04/2020 PITLOCHRY, Festival Theatre www.pitlochryfestivaltheatre.com

16/04/2020 BASINGSTOKE, Haymarket www.anvilarts.org.uk

17/04/2020 LETCHWORTH, Broadway Cinema www.broadwayletchworth.com

24/04/2020 MONMOUTHSHIRE, Blake Theatre www.theblaketheatre.org

29/04/2020 EXETER, Northcott www.exeternorthcott.co.uk

30/04/2020 NORTHWICH, Memorial Court www.brioleisure.org

01/05/2020 SETTLE, Victoria Hall www.settlevictoriahall.org.uk

02/05/2020 BURNLEY, Mechanics www.burnleymechanics.co.uk

03/05/2020 NORTHALLERTON, Forum www.forumnorthallerton.org.uk





