Waylon Wyatt Performs LEAVE IT ALONE on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

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A performance clip from THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW features Waylon Wyatt performing his song LEAVE IT ALONE, drawn from his debut album, Dustpiles, out Friday July 17.

LEAVE IT ALONE serves as one of the tracks on Dustpiles, Wyatt's first full-length studio record. The performance on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW marks a notable national television moment for the emerging artist ahead of the album's release date.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW has continued to book a range of musical guests alongside its interview segments. The show recently posted a compilation featuring candid, previously unreleased moments with artists including Mary J. Blige, Toni Braxton, and others, as covered by BroadwayWorld.

Wyatt's appearance gives viewers an early look at the sound of Dustpiles before the album becomes widely available, with LEAVE IT ALONE showcasing the style and tone he brings to the project.

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