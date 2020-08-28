Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

She recently welcomed a new daughter into the world.

Aug. 28, 2020  
Watch Katy Perry Interviewed on CBS THIS MORNING

Pop star Katy Perry released her fifth studio album on Friday, August 28, shortly after she and actor Orlando Bloom welcomed a new daughter into the world. She spoke to "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King about the inspiration for her new album, "Smile" and preparing for motherhood.

Watch her interview below!

"I started writing these songs when I was in my darkest place...I was clinically depressed. I wasn't even having bouts of depression, I was like, I could not get out of bed."

On what brought about her bouts of depression: "My career didn't really meet my own personal expectations. Things started to shift. And I had broken up with Orlando... I wasn't getting high off of my own supply anymore."

""The release of 'Smile' is just my own personal touchstone of coming out of hell."

"On having a child with Orlando Bloom: "I know that bringing a child into the world sometimes can make things even more stressful... And I feel like if I can go through that stress with anyone, it's him."

Watch the interview here.


