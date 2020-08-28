Watch Katy Perry Interviewed on CBS THIS MORNING
She recently welcomed a new daughter into the world.
Pop star Katy Perry released her fifth studio album on Friday, August 28, shortly after she and actor Orlando Bloom welcomed a new daughter into the world. She spoke to "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King about the inspiration for her new album, "Smile" and preparing for motherhood.
Watch her interview below!
"I started writing these songs when I was in my darkest place...I was clinically depressed. I wasn't even having bouts of depression, I was like, I could not get out of bed."
On what brought about her bouts of depression: "My career didn't really meet my own personal expectations. Things started to shift. And I had broken up with Orlando... I wasn't getting high off of my own supply anymore."
""The release of 'Smile' is just my own personal touchstone of coming out of hell."
"On having a child with Orlando Bloom: "I know that bringing a child into the world sometimes can make things even more stressful... And I feel like if I can go through that stress with anyone, it's him."
