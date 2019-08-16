Warner Brothers Nabs Springsteen Documentary WESTERN STARS

Variety reports that Warner Brothers secured the rights to "Western Stars," an upcoming music documentary co-directed by Bruce Springsteen.

"Western Stars" weaves in archival footage along with Springsteen's narration, and shows him performing all 13 songs on the album -- his first in five years -- alongside a band and a full orchestra, in a nearly 100-year-old barn on the singer's property.

"Bruce lives in the super rarified air of artists who have blazed new and important trails deep into their careers," said Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros. Picture Group. "With 'Western Stars,' Bruce is pivoting yet again, taking us with him on an emotional and introspective cinematic journey, looking back and looking ahead. As one of his many fans for over 40 years, I couldn't be happier to be a rider on this train with Bruce and Thom."

Very few musicians have had the cultural stay power of Bruce Springsteen. The New Jersey native performed on Broadway five nights a week in "Springsteen on Broadway" in 2017. The show was filmed for Netflix, and included much of his wide catalog of hits -- along with introducing audiences to songs only true fans would have known.

Read the original story on Variety.





